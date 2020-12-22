Kisala’s UPDF get a deserved break

By George Katongole More by this Author

UPDF have surprisingly blitzed to the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after registering their fourth win of the season beating Police 1-0 at Bombo Military Barracks on Saturday.

Coach Kefa Kisala said UPDF deserve their place at the top of the league but it is too early to call them title contenders.

The military side have suffered one defeat in the league since returning to the top flight and Kisala says they have a chance to continue the good run when the league resumes in February 2021.

“I think it is too early to talk about who the title contenders could be,” Kisala told Daily Monitor. “But I’m surprised that people are surprised with us being at the top. We are in this position because we did so many things right.”

This is their best start to a season since they were renamed Simba in 1975. They won the league in 1971 and 1972 unbeaten and were leading in 1973 when the league was annulled.

With the fall of Idi Amin, Simba was excluded from the league in 1979 for political reasons until they were re-admitted in 1983. They were relegated in 1985.

Right mix of players

Kisala believes that although his squad has been decimated by licensing troubles and Covid-19 leaving them with just 17 players, he has the “right balance in potential and experience,” which gives the team the flexibility.

He has had to rely on Yusuf Wasswa in goal after the other two keepers Douglas Kisembo and Tony Kyamera were ruled out because of administrative issues.

“I’m happy that he has been consistent so far,” Kisala adds.

UPDF have only conceded thrice, signalling improvements in their defence marshalled by Paul Kabuye, Issa Mubiru, Joseph Bright Vuni, Dennis Ssekitooleko and Simon Mbaziira.

Vipers reject Brian Kalumba, the league’s joint top scorer with five goals, leads the attack off the shoulders of Brian Kayanja and Dickens Okwir.

“Most of our players have been frustrated elsewhere and they are here to prove a point. My role has been to instil a winning mentality [in them],” he adds.

Kisala hoping his players can stay safe during the long league break called to allow the Cranes prepare for the forthcoming Chan finals in Cameroon.

“My worry is how players remain safe... Covid-19 has been ruthless and you don’t want to lose any more players when the league returns,” he added.

UPDF’s amazing start

Dec.5 UPDF 3-0 Busoga

Dec.12 Kitara 1-5 UPDF

Dec.12 UPDF 2-1 Bul

Dec.16 Kyetume 1-0 UPDF

Dec.19 UPDF 1-0 Police

