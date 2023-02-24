Kisuze plotting triple UFL crown for UMU

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) are the the only institution to have won back to back titles in 2014 and 2015 as the Pepsi University Football League enters it's second decade.

That remains the main target for reigning champions Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) after the draws for this year's competition were held at Kati Kati in Lugogo on Thursday.

"You always want to achieve more success so of course the aim is to retain the title but we know it will not come easy," UMU coach Eric Kisuze admitted.

The two-time champions were placed in Group A alongside Bugema University, University of Kisubi and Kabale University that Kisuze describes as tricky navigable.

"Bugema is always a hard team to play like we saw in the quarterfinals last season," observed Kisuze who is also wary of the ditance his team will have to travel to play Kabale University.

UMU eliminated Bugema University 3-2 on aggregate at the quarterfinal stage, the first leg ending 1-1 in Bugema before relying on home comfort to record a 2-1 win in Nkozi.

UMU will have the majority of the squad Kisuze used last season having lost three players including captain Mashood Kafumbe.

The league that kicks off on March 7 has two additions raising the number teams to 24 Universities.

Isbat University are the latest team to be included while Kampala International University (KIU) makes a timely return.

There are six groups of four teams each with the leaders from each group qualifying for the quarterfinals.

They will be joined by the best placed second place teams.



FULL DRAW

Group A

Uganda Martyrs University, Bugema University, University of Kisubi, Kabale University.

Group B

MUBS, Victoria University, YMCA, IUIU

Group C

Kyambogo University, Makerere University, Ndejje University, Muni University.

Group D

Kampala International University,

Uganda Christian University, Busitema University, Kumi University.

Group E

St Lawrence University, International University of East Africa, Nkumba University, Gulu University.