Kisuze points to run as source of confidence in UFL climax

The 2022 Pepsi University Football League will wind down this week when former champions Uganda Martyrs University face the last year's losing finalists St. Lawrence University.

The game will be played at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Uganda Martyrs head coach Eric Kisuze stated that a look at their journey en route to the final motivates them to go all the way and win the title.

“We have played against tough opponents straight from the group stages and we have managed to maneuver through,” Kisuze said.

“This gives us too much confidence to approach the final with strength and a winning mentality.

“Our opponents are one of the strongest teams in the competition and having played in the final in the last edition and lost to Uganda Christian University they will come all out to win it.

“However, we also have our motive and we should carry ourselves positively and as per the preparations we are ready for the game on Saturday,” he added.

To reach the final, Kisuze's charges finished top of Group E with 12 points after winning four games and drawing twice.

In the quarterfinals, they eliminated Bugema University 3-2 on aggregate, the first leg ended 1-1 in Bugema before Uganda Martyrs won the second leg 2-1 in Nkozi.

Uganda Martyrs faced defending champions UCU in the semifinals and won 5-4 in the penalty shootouts after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

UCU won the first leg 1-0 in Mukono before Uganda Martyrs won by the same scoreline in Nkozi in the second leg.

Uganda Martyrs won their only UFL title in 2017 when they defeated two-time champions Makerere University Business School 2-0.



Pepsi University Football League

Final – Saturday