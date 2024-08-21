Kitara attack must fire to Keep Caf dream alive

Kitara’s dream of becoming the third Ugandan team after KCCA and Vipers to reach the group stages of a continental tournament solely depends on their ability to score goals.

The Royals suffered a 3-2 loss to Libya’s Al Hilal in the first leg of the 2024/25 Caf Confederation Cup in Benghazi last Friday.

With the away goals rule still effective, Kitara must either win by a margin of two goals, win by a one-goal difference in a higher-scoring affair than the first or match the first leg result and force penalties. But where will those crucial goals come from?

Beyond Omedi

Denis Omedi, who finished the league with 15 goals and four assists is their main man upfront. He marked his debut on the continent with Kitara’s second goal from a brilliant solo run.

Aware of the task, Omedi emphasized the need for a concerted effort from his fellow marksmen.

“We saw their weaknesses and scored two goals by putting pressure on them but we must do it collectively and early enough,” Omedi noted.

He urged his teammates to seize opportunities, whether by scoring or assisting.

Beyond Omedi, Coach Brian Ssenyondo has plenty of firepower at his disposal.

Jude Ssemugabi and George Senkaaba partnered with Omedi in the first leg. Substitute Brian Aheebwa who contributed to nine goals last season, scored a brilliant long-range goal.

His combination with Omedi should’ve yielded a late penalty but it was controversially waved. The onus is now on the duo to create more such moves on Friday.

Fred Amaku, a newly signed talisman, could be crucial on Friday. With 36 goals and 12 assists for Maroons in the last three seasons, Amaku’s ability to penetrate defenses and score in tight spaces could unlock Al Hilal's backline.

With Omedi often preferring to run through the wings, Amaku can be a valuable asset inside the box.