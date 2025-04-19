Kitara, Bul eye final four place

In recent seasons, Kitara and Bul have shattered the long-standing dominance of Kampala’s football giants. Bul made headlines in 2022 by lifting their first Stanbic Uganda Cup, while Kitara followed suit last season by claiming the prestigious knockout title.

Both sides pushed hard in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race last season but SC Villa eventually edged them out.

Many expected the upcountry duo to mount another serious challenge this term however, a shaky first half of the campaign saw that dream fade, leaving the Uganda Cup as their most realistic shot at silverware.

Now, fate has thrown them together, with only one guaranteed a spot in the semifinals after Sunday’s quarterfinal showdown at Kitara’s Butema Park in Hoima.

The teams come into the game in contrasting form. Kitara looked unstoppable with six wins in eight matches but have staggered off in the last two outings that include a 2-1 away loss to Nec and a draw against Lugazi on Tuesday in Hoima.

Head coach Wasswa Bbosa blamed the poor pitch conditions in Tuesday’s stalemate but acknowledges the threat posed by Bul.

“The weather affected our game against Lugazi because the ball was unplayable but morale is high for the quarterfinal,” Bbosa said. “They’ve beaten us twice in the league but this feels like a cup final for us which we’ll fight hard to win,” he added.

Bul, on the other hand, are flying high despite a scrappy goalless draw against Police on Wednesday. They’re unbeaten in 15 games this year and carry a psychological advantage having never lost to Kitara in six previous meetings. Those six include four wins and two draws.

The 2022 Cup winners boast the league’s third-best defense and most potent attack in the Cup after scoring 10 goals in their last two Cup ties against Bugoigo Leopards and Total.

Lead striker Karim Ndugwa, who won the golden boot in their successful 2022 campaign currently leads this year’s scoring chart with four goals. Bul have scored four goals and conceded only once in their two league meetings this season.

Despite the drawback against Police, Bul’s coach Abbey Kikomeko remains confident as his side hits the road.

“We have learnt to play from everywhere, so we’ll go there with a plan. Our target is to win the Cup,” Kikomeko warned. In case of a stalemate, the game will be decided on kicks from the penalty mark.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Sunday fixture – 3pm

Kitara vs. Bul, Royal Park Butema

(Live on Fufa TV)

Head-to-head record

March 6, 2025: Bul 1-0 Kitara

October 25, 2024: Kitara 1-3 Bul

March 29, 2024: Kitara 0-0 Bul

November 26, 2023: Bul 2 -1 Kitara

May 12, 2021: Kitara 2-2 Bul