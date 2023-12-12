Kitara close gap on second-placed Vipers

These aren't great times for Express. The 1-0 loss to Kitara in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at Masindi Stadium on Tuesday subjected new coach Alex Isabirye to his second consecutive defeat.

Kitara midfielder Paul Mucureezi glanced home a cross from winger Living Kabon on 37 minutes to send the Kabalega Boys to third on the log with 22 points from 11 matches, one behind Vipers who visit Maroons today. The Red Eagles are eighth on the table 13 points from 10 games.

Brian Ssenyondo's newcomers, that narrowly lost to Vipers last week, have now got the scalps of KCCA, SC Villa and Express to underline their top-five mission this season.

In Wednesday action, second-placed Vipers should expect no mercy when they enter the Luzira to engage Muhammad Ssenfuma's giant slayers Maroons.

The Prison Warders, fifth on the log with 18 points after 10 matches, held Vipers to a 2-all draw at Luzira Grounds last season and Ssenfuma is confident his team another shock is in the offing.

"I have told the players that Vipers can fall if they don't give them much respect. We have already betaten Express and KCCA because of self-belief and that is what we are taking to Vipers," Ssenfuma told Daily Monitor.

With 23 points from 10 matches, the holders can leapfrog leaders Bul that have 26 points from 11 games but both teams are tied on goal difference (10), with victory against Maroons.

"Vipers main strength is their attack force that has players like Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu and Eric Kambale that can hurt you anytime.

"Although we will miss Jacob Okao through injury in defence, we believe Edward Kabona and Patrick Bayiga can stop them," Ssenfuma added.

He will also miss the reliable services Abel Eturude (injury) and Jackson Nunda (personal reasons) in midfield but has set the the dynamic trio of Ronald Orombi, Felix Okot and Darius Ojok to mute Vipers' trident of Siraje Ssentamu, Karim Watambala and Abubakar Lawal.

At Wankulukuku, Dusan Stojanovic's SC Villa will build on the monumental 2-1 derby triumph over Express to steamroll visiting Gaddafi.

The record league kings are sixth with 16 points from 10 matches while David Mutono's Gaddafi are ninth with 13 points.