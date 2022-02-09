Kitara FC to unleash Kamugisha on Blacks Power

Experienced coach Richard Makumbi is confident that Kitara FC will be able to contain pressure in the Fufa Big League race for promotion and bounce back to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hoima City side bolstered their squad with the addition of leading scorer Clinton Kamugisha from Nyamityobora during the secondary transfer window.

Makumbi who is now famed for guiding over ten teams to the topflight seeks for a more stable second round in his quest for promotion.

His Kitara team start the second round with a long trip to Lira on Thursday where they face table leaders Blacks Power as Makumbi banks his chances for goals on Kamugisha's form.

"He is my boy and I am happy to reunite with him because I know what he is capable of," Makumbi said of Kamugisha's capture from Nyamityobora.

"We had some gaps in first round but I think we have worked on them. We expect to unleash him as we look for more goals because the final standings might come to that [goal difference]."

Kamugisha walked home with the golden boot last season after scoring a dozen goals but was not able to guide Nyamityobora beyond the playoffs semi-final where they lost 4-0 to Gaddafi. He leaves Nyamityobora with eight goals.

On the other side, Blacks Power head coach Vialli Bainomugisha is counting on home support to exert revenge on one of the only two teams that scratched all three points against them in the first half of the season.

"Every team will try to be very hard on us because we're at the top but that is expected. We have to capitalise on our home ground and pick as many points. They're not an easy side because they beat us in first round but we've done some adjustments during the break and expect to go all out for a result," Bainomugisha said.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Thursday fixtures

Blacks Power vs. Kitara - Lira

Calvary vs. Maroons - Arua

Ndejje University vs. Myda - Luweero

Luweero United vs. Kyetume

Proline vs. Nyamityobora - Lugogo (Live on Sanyuka TV)

Table standings

P W D L F A G D PTS

Blacks Power 10 5 3 2 19 10 9 18

Kataka 10 5 3 2 14 9 5 18

Kyetume 10 5 2 3 27 15 12 17

Maroons 10 4 4 2 14 9 5 16

Calvary 10 4 4 2 9 9 0 16

Ndejje university 10 4 3 3 15 12 3 15

Kitara 10 4 3 3 18 19 -1 15

Luweero United 10 3 2 5 8 14 -6 11

Proline 10 3 1 6 14 18 -4 10

Nyamityobora 10 1 4 5 12 27 -15 7