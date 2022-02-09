Kitara FC to unleash Kamugisha on Blacks Power

Kitara FC new signing Clinton Kamugisha. PHOTO/FILE

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Kitara FC start the second round with a long trip to Lira on Thursday where they face table leaders Blacks Power

Experienced coach Richard Makumbi is confident that Kitara FC will be able to contain pressure in the Fufa Big League race for promotion and bounce back to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the first time of asking.

