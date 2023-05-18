Kitara FC win their first ever Fufa Big League title, NEC promoted

Kitara FC Thursday clinched their first ever FUFA Big League title after dismantling Kaaro Karungi through a penalty on the final match day 30 of Uganda's second-highest football division.

On-form midfielder, Paul Mucureezi converted for the Royals as they oiled their glorious return to top-flight status as winners of the debut season of a redesigned promotion format to the top tier.

Victory against the Western Bulls means the oil-rich Hoima City match into the Uganda Premier League with an unbeaten home run, winning 13 and drawing 2 at Kigaya Grounds.

Further, on Thursday, Kaaro Karungi drowned in a red sea of electrifying chants by over 7,000 week-long partying fans at Kigaaya Grounds, arguably the biggest attendance for the team through the season.

Big League runner's up Mbarara City FC subjected relegated Northern Gateway to a 3-0 defeat as they put their point tally at 60, one below the log leaders.

NEC FC promoted

On Thursday, NEC FC strolled into the Uganda Premier League, ensuring that Police FC will at least have another season of second division football.

To confirm its third spot-direct qualification, NEC handed Kataka a 4-1 demolition to go 3 points ahead of the Cops who were held 1-1 by visitors, Jinja North FC.

Relegated from the Fufa Big League

Soroti City FC

Luweero United FC