Kitara fire loud shots, KCCA solid

For a team that endured a torrid start to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League last season, opening up with a hard fought 1-0 win over URA on Friday at Lugogo was a justifiable jubilation for KCCA.

Playing with caution and tenacity Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA were a more improved and spirited outfit from the timid and clueless club under Portuguese Sergio Traguil.

Midfielder Ivan Mayanja's low drive shot after being set up by striker Derrick Nsibambi in the 41th minute calmed the nerves of the Lugogo faithful who watched on anxiously as a new-look URA resiliently laid siege.

"We are lucky to start on a winning note. It (the league) is a marathon but as we celebrate, we start to plan for the next game. We have gone through a lot to prepare this team," Mubiru revealed.

Up next for the 13-time league winners are tricky fixtures against Bul, Kitara, Soltilo Bright Stars and UPDF but Mubiru believes with a piecemeal approach, they will reign supreme.

"Coach Alex (Isabirye of URA) is very organized and tactical but I was spot on in every aspect. We tried to work on all details and we worked on the players' psychology.

"The goalkeeper (new number one Mutwalib Mugolofa) gave a good account of himself in goal. We are not scoring more goals at the moment but I know with time that too will be addressed," Mubiru stressed.

It was a game of few chances but left an impression of both teams promising to challenge for the title unlike last season when they mostly played for pride and routine.

KCCA players celebrate their winning goal. PHOTO/COURTESY

Royals fire stern warning

At Lugazi Stadium on Saturday, Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo was left with praises for his lethal attacking trident of Denis Omedi, Fred Amaku and Jude Ssemugabi as they opened their campaign with 3-0 over new entrants Lugazi.

Kitara were dominant throughout the game with their attacking trio constantly running an assassin's revolver to probe the hosts.

Playmaker Frank Tumwesige alias Zaga put the Royals ahead after 24 minutes, firing home after Ssemugabi controlled Omedi’s cross for the revived gifted midfielder.

Things turned from bad to worse for the newcomers as defender Rogers Atube, who had been a late replacement for sick Richard Ayikoh, was sent off to the showers for a second bookable offence in the 40th minute.

Kitara capitalised on the numerical advantage with Ssemugabi and Omedi combining well in a two-man counter attack which the former calmly finished two minutes later.

Omedi had a strike flagged off as they led 2-0 at the break. Ssemugabi completed his brace shortly after the hour turn, controlling and powering in a nicely laid pass by Solomon Okwalinga from Omedi’s hard work on the left.

"It is just one game which shouldn't really excite us because this is a marathon but it is good for morale," Brian Ssenyondo said.

The youthful coach was also quick to spot a shine in his attacking trio that was magnificent throughout.

"It’s not a secret that we have the best attacking line in the league: Omedi didn't score but he has an assist. Amaku (bought from Maroons) didn't score but held up play for us," he added.

Lugazi coach Sadiq Ssempigi bemoaned his team's failure to stick to the preset tactics he thought could tame the riotus Kabalega Royals.

At Wankulukuku today, holders SC Villa under Morley Byekwaso will host Livingstone Mbabazi's hard fighting Mbarara City while seven-time winners Express host newbies Mbale Heroes at Nakivubo Stadium under the floodlights.

Simon Mugerwa will lead promoted Police, league winners in 2005, against Abbey Kikomeko's thirsty Bul at Kavumba.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Lugazi 0 - 3 Kitara

KCCA 1 - 0 URA

Monday fixtures

SC Villa vs. Mbarara City, 4pm

Police vs. Bul, 4pm