Kitara has to solve defensive dilemma

Kitara faces a challenging task this Friday—not just to score goals but also to prevent them—as they aim to overturn a 3-2 deficit against Al Hilal in the Caf Confederation Cup.

To advance, they need a two-goal win or a one-goal victory in a higher-scoring game than the first leg.

Coach Brian Ssenyondo faces a dilemma in his backline. Kitara’s first-choice goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima was sent off for handling the ball outside the area five minutes into the second half.

His replacement Farouk Yawe was reasonably good but conceded a penalty 15 minutes later.

Ssenyondo was forced to break the centre-back pairing of Ronald Otti and Benjamin Nyakoojo, sacrificing the latter, who was unconvincing throughout the match, for the Yawe.

Otti, on the other hand, looked decent on his official debut but was culpable for letting Muhammad Shaban off the hook to score the first goal after only four minutes.

Captain Maxwell Owachgiu, who played every game last season, could be an alternative in central defence while Arthur Kiggundu can also shift from left-back, with Jasper Aheebwa filling in on the flank.

“The result from the first leg means we have to score a lot and defend very well,” Owachgiu said, in a manner suggesting that he is ready for the task.

“What we learnt from them is that they score early and that means we have to defend well from the start. However, we pushed and scored two goals in the second half but this time we need to score early and keep the back," he added.

Despite carrying only one reserve goalkeeper, in Yawe, Kusiima who was voted the best goalkeeper in the league last season, has an able replacement.