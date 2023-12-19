Kitara invade Bbosa's Lions for second spot

Without doubt, new entrants Kitara have been a revelation under Brian Ssenyondo and could be second on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table at Christmas if they beat Mbarara City at Kakyeka on Wednesday and Vipers falter against Bul on Friday.

The Hoima-based side is mounting what is turning into an unexpected top-three challenge whilst attempting to overshoot their pre-season target of making it into the top five at the end of the season.

Kitara are currently third with 22 points from 11 matches, two points adrift of second-placed Vipers and four off surprise leaders Bul ahead of their audacious raid on Kakyeka to face stubborn Mbarara City that is gradually embracing Wasswa Bbosa's gritty football.

Interestingly, Ssenyondo returns to Mbarara to face a side he once called home and gave an identity before joining UPDF from where he crossed to Kitara at the start of this campaign with lofty ambitions.

"I'm happy to be facing Mbarara City and I know what to expect from them. It is always tough going to Kakyeka and many teams fear that prospect but we are expecting nothing but victory," Ssenyondo told Daily Monitor.

He will gamble on half-fit Jude Ssemugambi (formerly with Mbarara City), Brian Aheebwa and Living Kabon for goals but will be bereft of the services of injured midfielders Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesige and Najib Yiga.

For Wasswa Bbosa's Ankole Lions that sit 10th on the log with 12 points from 11 matches, the goal hopes be hinged on the attacking prowess of forwards Henry Kitagenyi and Sadat Nsubuga that brought KCCA on their knees at Kakyeka a fortnight ago.

Warders in Kongolo den

At the Paridi Stadium-Adjumani, Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons, sixth on the table with 19 points from 11 matches will besiege troubled Arua Hill that has garnered just five points from the same number of games.

The Prison Warders valiantly held holders Vipers to a 1-all draw in Luzira last week and Ssenfuma will build on that emphatic display to collect points of Living Stone Mbabazi's beleaguered entity that tends to raise its performances at home.

Mbabazi's Kongolo have sunk so low to the point of winning only one match in 11 outings and the resolute fight and aggressiveness that characterized their displays last campaign as they finished fifth, have long dersted them.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Wednesday

Mbarara City vs. Kitara, 4pm

Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Arua Hill vs. Maroons, 4pm

Paridi Stadium-Adjumani