Kitara invoke Kabalega powers to bounce back

Hoima-based side Kitara had raced ahead of their time to qualify for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in 2020.

The Royals were subsequently harshly relegated at the end of their maiden season with just 13 points and four games to spare.

According to club chief executive officer Joshua Atugonza, the rude awakening sent them into a soul searching session that has finally yielded tangible results.

They have returned to the table of men, this time a more polished, composed and commanding outfit under the tutelage of battle-hardened coach Sam Ssimbwa.

Inspired by Kabaka Kabalega (fallen Bunyoro warrior king) fighter's folklore, it is common practice for Kitara faithful to recite 'Kabalega leega' phrase when in search of victory.

With 61 points, Kitara valiantly marched to the Fufa Big League crown on Thursday and and business in the bustling Hoima City came to a temporary halt.

It is no longer a lonely club, but a people's club adored in the Oil city, Bunyoro region and beyond.

The same identity cannot at least be extended to army affiliated side NEC and Mbarara City that joined Kitara in the promotion paradise.

Financial muscle

StarTimes Uganda Premier League title contenders SC Villa don't have a shirt sponsor but Kitara have one - Kinyara Sugar.

Kitara president Deo Kasozi intimated that more sponsors have already contacted them, most notably those involved in the booming oil business in the region.

He credits the bulging home fans base that has showered the club with immense love since day one.

To a certain degree, Kasozi says his friends and the modicum gate collections have oiled the club financially.

At Kigaaya Grounds as Paul Mucureezi's penalty helped them overcome visitors Kaaro Karungi 1-0 three days ago, about 10000 supporters thronged the match.

Many braved the evening downpour to line up on the streets to welcome their heroes like they had done a week earlier when the 4-1 victory over Adjumani confirmed the UPL slot.

It is interesting to learn that the club management is determined to host the home matches in Hoima and are frantically working on a stadium in Butema to meet Fufa standards by September when the league is expected to commence.

Great trek

It hasn't been plain sailing though for the Royals.

First they had to surrender their lead marksman Patrick Kaddu to Kenyan giants Gor Mahia midway the campaign.

His 15 goals had given them an assurance of a reliable protagonist that his replacement John Kisaakye and George Ssenkaaba aren't.

Regardless they moved on. In January, they mooted a managerial change from suspended Mark Twinamasiko to renowned Ssimbwa.

It was a good gamble both for Ssimbwa and the club.

To those that castigated him for 'stooping so low' by joining a second tier club, Ssimbwa, then out in the cold for two years, is vindicated.

The club rises up with a coach that is an envy to many.

A gaffer that made a perfect blend of seasoned players like Paddy Muhumuza, Mucureezi, Ssenkaaba, Ramathan Dudu and Jasper Aheebwa with rookies to make a delicious meal.