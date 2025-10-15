Kitara, KCCA seek solid league start

As the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) format takes shape, Kitara and KCCA are eyeing to ink statement wins on Thursday in matches that carry both emotional and competitive intrigue.



Wasswa Bbosa’s Kitara, who were denied a proper second game after their clash with Vipers was controversially aborted due to a fan-led boycott at Namboole, return to action in what has been dubbed the first-ever top-flight "Bunyoro Derby."

They will face league newcomers Buhimba United at Butema grounds - ironically their own usual home base.



Their last outing at the same venue ended in a dull 1-1 draw against KCCA in a match that failed to draw substantial crowd interest due to the boycott tensions.

Those tensions linger, making it doubtful that fans will flood into Butema for the regionally-hyped fixture.



Still, the battle lines are clearly drawn. Buhimba United, despite their rookie status in the top flight, bring a core of seasoned, gritty players - many with Kitara roots.

The likes of Jamil Kiyimba, Ramadhan Dudu, Maxwell Owachigiu, Edson Agondeze, Eric Muber, Ntege Anwari Mustafa, John Wesley Kisakye, Seif Batte and Derrick Byabachwezi offer a strong spine that could give Kitara trouble if they find rhythm.



Kitara, though yet to register a win under the new three-group league format, will look to experienced heads for leadership. Marquee players like Frank "Zaga" Tumwesigye, Emmanuel Wasswa, Meddie Kibirige, and David Ndihabwe are expected to lead the Royals' charge as Bbosa seeks both pride and points.

Lugogo puzzle



Meanwhile, over in Lugogo at the MTN Omondi Stadium, KCCA will continue their rebuild under the guidance of Brian Ssenyondo and Jackson Magera.

Buoyed by their 2-1 win over SC Villa in another empty Namboole affair, KCCA host Steven Bogere’s Lugazi, who have shown inconsistency - beating Calvary at Najjembe before succumbing to UPPC at Bugonga.



KCCA will look to continue their strong start with a formidable lineup that includes Charles Lukwago, Herbert Achai, Hassan Muhamud, Filbert Obenchan, Joel Sserunjogi, Ashraf Mugume, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, and Shafic Kwikiriza.



Umar Lutalo, who scored a stunning free-kick against Villa, remains a key attacking threat. “This goal will push me to achieve more,” said Lutalo, who recently extended his stay at KCCA until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Speaking to the club website, he added, “The goal was a proud moment for me, as I had my mom and family watch the game back at home. I spoke to them after the match, and they were so happy and proud.”



A strong showing from both Kitara and KCCA this week could help stabilize early momentum - and calm nerves - in a league season already burdened by off-field unrest.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday fixtures

Buhimba United vs. Kitara, 4pm