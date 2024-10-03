Kitara lose third successive league game

Kitara’s poor start to the 2024/25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League continued with a 1-0 loss at home to Police.



That was the third loss in a row for the reigning Stanbic Uganda Cup champions to leave the future of coach Brian Ssenyondo up in the air.



The Royals have collected one victory in four games and lie 11th on the 16-team log while Police are sixth on six points.



Gadaffi Kacancu got the all-important for the visitors who won for the first time this season following a string of draws.



The script was never like this for Kitara whose Uganda Cup triumph sent them to the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time.



They also had a huge transfer outlay that enabled them bring in last season’ best defender Ronald Otti from Bul.



The loss to Police comes on the back of defeats to KCCA and Nec to leave them in a precarious situation.



There is a two-week break for introspection before Kitara travel to Mbarara City.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League