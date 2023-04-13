Kitara, Mbarara braced for one final tilt

Kitara host Mbarara City at the Kigaaya Primary School Grounds in the last top-drawer battle as Startimes Fufa Big League enters the homestretch.

Kitara are ahead with 47 points, followed by the Ankole Lions and Nec with 44 while Police close the top-four with 43.

This season’s fight for promotion has been characterised by sides that have been formidable at home but staggered on the road.

The hosts come into this at the back of a disappointing 2-all draw away to Ndejje University, losing the lead twice, including late in the 88th minute.

The Royals will be banking on the massive home support that has seen them go unbeaten in Hoima thus far. And will count their chances against the Lions, who’ve managed to roar only once in their travels.

“It’s a bit emotional and tricky to meet your former team at such a moment but that’s the beauty of football; it won’t be an easy game for us but we need the three points,” Jasper Aheebwa, now playing for Kitara alongside his former captain Paul Mucureezi, is turning the horns on his former paymaster.

“Beyond the coaches and tactics, the players know that we must put an extra effort to grind the result out because we want to avoid a last-minute rush,” he adds.

Aheebwa and Mucureezi’s other former teammate, Henry Kitegenyi, scored the lone goal at the death to win the reverse fixture for the Ankole Lions in Mbarara, but like his team, goals have been scarce on the road. He expects better returns today in a match that could offer the final tilt on the table.

Nec travel to Lira to face Northern Gateway as they fight to cement their spot inside the three green spaces with Police out for Uganda Cup duty.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures – 4 pm

Luweero United vs. Ndejje University, Nakisunga Grounds

Booma vs. Lugazi, Masindi Stadium

Northern Gateway vs. Nec, The Gate stadium

Kaaro Karungi vs. Kataka, Ibanda

Kitara vs. Mbarara City, Fort Portal