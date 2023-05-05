Kitara, Mbarara need one more win to return to UPL

Coach Sam Ssimbwa was over the moon as his Kitara overcame an early scare to wallop Soroti City 5-1 to move closer to Uganda Premier League promotion on Thursday in Hoima.

Ssimbwa, an ardent fan of Brazil national team likened his team's performance and exhibition in the second half to the five-time world champions when they are at their best in both style and execution.

Paul Mucureezi converted a beautiful freekick after half-an-hour but the visitors silenced sent Ssimbwa into panic with an equaliser that ensured the two sides went into the break level.

But Ssimbwa seemed to have given his team a halftime pep talk akin to what former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gave to his players in their World Cup 2002 quarterfinal against England while trailing to a Michael Owen.

Mucureezi came back fired and poked in to restore the lead in the 50th minute. George Senkaaba stretched the gap five minutes later and then Edson Agondeze and Paddy Muhumuza ensured there was no late drama with their strikes in the 87th and 90th minutes.

"You know I support Brazil and we love playing good football and win in style," Ssimbwa roared.

"Today, we played well and the goals were flowing. We're almost earning promotion but personally, I want to win the trophy," he added.

The win takes Kitara's tally to 55 as Mbarara City push them hard for the trophy with 54.

The Ankole Lions thrashed Adjumani Town Council 5-0 to pull three points clear of the third as Henry Kitengenyi stepped up his chase for the golden boot with hattrick. Jamie Kisitu and Seiri Arigumaho added their names to the sheet.

Police, too, were not left out of the bonanza as they put behind their disappointing loss last week to clobber Northern Gateway 5-1.

The Cops should have been motivated by the fact that NEC, in third place, were trailing Lugazi 2-0 by halftime. The Bugolobi side found life hard as they could only pull one back to lose their second game at home.

NEC occupy the third promotion slot with 51 points but Police is breathing heavily on their neck with 50.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Kyetume 2-1 Luweero United

Kitara 5-1 Soroti City

Mbarara City 5-0 Adjumani TC

Ndejje University 1-1 Kaaro Karungi

Police 5-1 Northern Gateway

Calvary 0-0 Booma

Kataka 2-0 Jinja North United