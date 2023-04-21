Kitara, Nec edge closer to promotion

Kitara has moved closer to promotion after holding their nerves to score a late winner in a 2-1 over Kyetume in a tough Startimes Fufa Big League battle that ended with fan violence at the Nakisunga Grounds on Thursday.

Kitara were forced to an early substitution after their first-choice Farouk Yawe was stretchered out with an injury with Jamil Kiyimba replacing him after 12 minutes. However, they went on to take the lead ten minutes later through George Senkaaba’s penalty after the striker was fouled in the box.

Emmanuel Kalyoowa levelled matters shortly after the half-hour mark to press the panic button on Sam Ssimbwa and his bench. Ssimbwa later withdrew Paul Mucureezi and Brian Ssali for Eric Muber and Edison Agondeze.

The latter proved a worthy bet when he controlled A Moses Sseruyidde’s freekick in the fifth minute of added time, turned and fired the winner for The Royals' third victory on the road.

Hell broke loose immediately as the home fans revolted and started pelting stones and objects at the away fans, their bench and the pitch forcing the match to stop for several minutes before the referee resumed and then ended the game.

In the other game, Tonny Kiberu and Richard Ajuna scored in either half as Nec brushed aside Booma 2-0 in Bugolobi, while in Kakyeka, Ramathan Karim headed in the second half to keep Mbarar City’s hopes alive.

The results mean that the top three remain unchanged as Kitara and Nec hit the 50-point mark with 51 and 50, respectively, while the Ankole Lions keep their third place with 48, four ahead of Police who host Adjumani on Sunday.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Nec 2-0 Booma

Mbarara City 1-0 Luweero United

Ndejje University 1-0 Soroti City

Kyetume 1-2 Kitara

Kataka 1-1 Northern Gateway