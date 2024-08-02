Kitara offer fans chance to travel with team to Caf in fundraiser

Up to eight Kitara fans could join the team’s official entourage when they fly off to Libya for the first preliminary round of their Caf Confederation Cup against Al Hilal Benghazi.

The Libyan club recently unveiled last season’s Uganda Premier League Golden Boot winner Muhammad Shaban ahead of the tie.

The Kabalega Royals are scheduled to host the Libyans in the first leg at home between August 16-18, before flying to Benghazi for the return fixture shortly after.

The winner of the Caf Confederations fixture will face Egypt’s Al Masry.

According to their president Deo Kasozi, the the away fixture is estimated to cost the club about Shs186m.

Kasozi assured that everything is set for the trip and they’re already booking the tickets. However, the club has opened a fundraising window for the fans to be part of the journey.

“We’re prepared but this being a community club with passionate fans, they feel bad when we don’t involve them,” Kasozi told Daily Monitor shortly after announcing the fundraiser on their social media channels.

“So far, the cost calculated is about Shs121m for the air tickets and Shs46m for hotel accommodation so on average the trip will cost around Shs180m,” he revealed further.

The club has released five categories each offering different benefits in a bid to collect about Shs200m. The first category has eight slots available for Shs10m each, which includes a ticket to travel with the team to Libya, a VIP season ticket for all home games and a home and away kit for the entire family.

About 30 fans who wish for the same package without the trip will pay Shs1m. The third category offers 500 season tickets at Shs100,000. Another 500 fans can pay Shs50,000 for half-season tickets while the last group can support the club by paying Shs20,000 for a season’s membership card.

Kasozi also confirmed that they have written to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to come through with an earlier promise to support their trip.

2024 Caf Confederation Cup - First Preliminary Round

First leg (August 16-18): Kitara vs Al Hilal Benghazi - Namboole

Second leg (August 23–25): Al Hilal Benghazi vs Kitara - Benghazi

Second preliminary round (September 13-22): winner vs Al Masry