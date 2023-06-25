Kitara target stability in the big time

Kitara FC were last month crowned Fufa Big League champions for the 2022/23 season. They amassed 61 points having won 17, drawn 10 and lost just three of 30 matches.

Our reporter Makhtum Muziransa spoke to the club president Deo Kasozi on their anticipated return to the topflight StarTimes Premier League and the lofty ambitions - even though their second division title winning coach Sam Ssimbwa disagrees with the magnitude of those goals - that they come with.

Kitara were in the topflight in the Covid-19 plagued 2020/21 season and now return with the belief that they can be a mainstay on the table of men.

You were elected into the club president's office in July 2022. Before that, you served on the executive too so where does this passion for Kitara Football Club come from?

Of course, the motivation to support football is natural like everyone's.

But since it is the leading source of entertainment in most countries, I am looking at earning from it in the long run - say in five or more years.

Most importantly, I love Kitara because it is where I was born and the passion for the game there is too high.

I grew up seeing many people, including my father Francis Matovu, watching games. He is 76 now but still watches and for some big games, he is at the pitch as early as 8am. He used to promise bonuses to Hoima Town Council and other football clubs in the region.

He was a goalkeeper in secondary school and his passion for football might have caught up with us.

There are media reports that Kitara region led the country in watching local football this year - including supporting the Star Times Premier League which we were not a part of.

So we definitely expect a lot in the coming season, where we shall take part and where there will hopefully be no Covid.

And then as an individual, why is service so important to you?

One might think serving on the board as you did in the past could have been sufficient. Why push for club presidency?

Electing the president of the club is a reserve of the executive. I was serving as vice president in-charge of finance and we kept on rotating presidents.

There were three presidents before me and the executive believed it was my turn because I am organized and I could keep that educated touch at the top of the club. I want to believe I have done a good job in the first year.

When you speak of turning football into a business and being vice president in-charge of finance, does that mean that your strength and background is in finance?

I studied at Makerere Business School. I have a Masters in Business Administration and a Bachelors in Law, where most of my practice is in business related issues. I have an Advanced Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies Management from the United Kingdom so, yes, I have a business background.

Is there more to who you are?

I was born 38 years ago. I specialize mainly in Procurement Law and work with the Judiciary. I am married with many children and a number of siblings.

That experience at the top surely gives Kitara a head start in terms of looking for money, right?



Yes, last season we collected around Shs250m from fans in terms of match day tickets and merchandise. Then Shs50m from Kinyara (Sugar) but the club runs on a budget of about Shs700m.



The difference was covered by different people including me. But for me, that is an investment.



I deal in forestry, where you invest over Shs200m to plant trees and you have to wait for over seven years for them to grow.



If you are organized and improve players, I am sure that when you sell them, you can recoup all the money you have invested in three years as a club president.

Speaking of organization, let us talk about the pitch issues. Did the lack of organization play a part in your relegation from the Premier League two seasons ago?

The relegation was obvious right from day one. We were playing from Kavumba (Recreation Centre) and it was during the Covid-19 period.

I was in charge of finance but now which money?

We were struggling to remain in the league and it was very difficult. I remember we gained around nine points when we went back at the near end of the season to play in Masindi.

Masindi is not really our home but it is about 50km away and we were able to get fans to travel from Hoima to support the team.

Were things better in the just concluded season?

Yes, the club has gained a lot of popularity in the country as a result of some of the things we have done like declaring gate collections 10 minutes after the final whistle.

It is almost unheard of. But we wanted to build confidence in the fans, sponsors and the entire football fraternity.

There was no resistance from the other executive members because, first of all, they put in more than we collect.

Now fans are even freely contributing to other club projects because they believe in the transparency that we have created.

In a period of two weeks, we have collected Shs36m for the wall fence for our new grounds and we need about Shs96m to enclose the entire five acres.

And that is just through mobilization on social media and radios. There is demand for us to move door-to-door but the executive members are busy right now while our players are on a break and the secretariat is also a bit thin but we shall do it.

Our signings like (Patrick) Kaddu at the start of the season and the coach (Sam Ssimbwa, who left at the end of the season) also excited fans. You saw a fan that watched the game on drip.

We played well but struggled in away games. But incidentally, when we won away from home, we did so with big margins like the; 3-0 win in Lugazi and Adjumani.

Do you now feel organized enough to become mainstays in the topflight?

Yes. Now we are returning not just to stay up but with the belief that we can be among the top five teams in the league.

That is the target we have agreed with the coach that is coming in.

Of course, the squad we had last season is not strong enough to compete in the league but if we remained with those players, we would definitely stay in the topflight at the end of next season. We played a friendly with Express and beat them so it shows that if we get things right, we have the players that can do it.

We had 31 players but we intend to release and remain with 13 then sign about 10.

And in terms of structures like a functioning secretariat that can do the kind of work that will turn Kitara into a self-sustaining club?

The club is not profit-making as of now but we can start to achieve that in five years. I will leave the club to concentrate on a personal project after my term so I have to leave a functioning club behind. I will continue to support the club because I come from Hoima but I want to start making money from the sport.

Remember, we have fans but these are not rich fans. They can only afford to watch games and maybe buy merchandise. The fees for matches are going to double to say Shs10,000 per match and hopefully, the total collections can grow to Shs500m.

If you grow that to Shs700m, it is a normal budget for a Premier League club but it is not enough to grow the club.



Maybe before I leave, we shall also create club tiers of membership. We will have executive members who pay a lot more - maybe Shs10m - and other tiers where people are involved in different decision making bodies of the club.

One season down, two coaches gone and you now have another to lead you into the new season. That chopping and changing does not look like a recipe for sustainability.

I am changing coaches for the second time and they have both been good coaches. But it is complicated because coaches have targets and so does the club. If those targets do not match, then usually the coach has to leave.

Fortunately, I participate heavily in their recruitment. Even when we suspended Mark (Twinamatsiko), I did a lot of screening and that is why we never had any contractual disputes.

Mark had issues with the players but I found out in the process that it was just a communication issue. In fact, given the chance, I would bring him back.

For Ssimbwa, now, it is an issue of different targets. When he came, we wanted him to win the (Fufa Big League) trophy and take us into the Super League.



He did that and when we sat down to plan for the new season, his target was to win the Super League. We asked for the budget to achieve that and it was going to cause too much pressure because we want stability, playing good football and many young players. If we win the league, that is an added advantage but not the core aim.



Winning the league also requires experienced mature players. Also keeping Ssimbwa with our kind of targets would mean he is underemployed. Because, when he plays Vipers or Villa or KCCA, he wants to win. Yet for us, we might psychologically feel a draw is good enough for our targets.

Eventually, we agreed to part ways amicably even though he had two months left on his contract.

So were you waiting to unveil the new coach before you make changes to the squad? (On Wednesday, June 14, Kitara unveiled former UPDF coach Brian Ssenyondo as their new coach on a two year contract).



Yes. We are looking at a number of players including captains of some Big and Super League clubs so if they are able to fit in his plans, we shall make headway. But the challenge I find in Ugandan football is that no one wants to mention who they want to sign.



Also no one mentions sign-on fees, maybe because they want fans to turn on a player when they do not perform. I understand it but I would have preferred transparency as we see it in Europe.

In any case, we are already engaging our fans on what we want as we get funds from them. They tell us the players they want but we ask them if they are able to contribute to those transfers.



If you contribute just Shs2m as fans when we need over Shs30m for a player, it is easy for you to understand why the player did not come.

What are your other interests in football? When you leave Kitara, how do you intend to make the money?



I intend to put up a first class academy at my school in Mukono. I am building a secondary school called St. Paul in Wanyonyi - just about two kilometres from the Igar petrol station on the main road.



We have about 10 acres of land there but we want to dedicate five to football.



Mainly, we shall have a pitch, training pitch and a hostel. The academy will be aligned to the school and we want to also recruit players from countries that are said to have better talent than us - say two players from Senegal and two from Nigeria or Ghana or Cameroon. If costs allow, we can also bring some from North Africa.



We want to bring young underprivileged players, of like 12 years, from those countries then blend them in and do a long term study on them.



At like age 17, we can sell them and find out if the reason Ugandan players are not marketable has something to do with talent or other factors.



I do not intend to become an intermediary but to work with them and sell players. I will run this Prime Academy for three to four years and then turn it into a club.



Mukono has supporters and I think ultimately they will love the club and support it.

When do you hope to get up and running?



The target is to open the school in 2026 and the target is to be champions of the secondary school competitions when we start taking part in them.



Of course there are strong schools in Mukono but if you have lifted a national trophy (Big League), why not a schools' trophy?



School football is competitive but it is the same people involved; the people from Amus College are the one running Kataka. (Lawrence) Mulindwa is running Vipers and (St. Mary's College) Kitende.



We have already challenged the status quo battling with seasoned and traditional teams like Police, NEC which is a business department of the UPDF, Mbarara City has been grounded for a while.



But success needs commitment of the leader - I watched 27 of the 30 games. I went to Yumbe, Adjumani, Kaaro Karungi and learnt that fans are very important for any football team.

Tell us about the experience.



Fans in Yumbe and Adjumani for example are said to be hostile but if you score non-controversial goals there, they remain calm.



Of course, it is hard to get soft decisions like penalties there because fans want to enter the stadium.

Maybe that is why Onduparaka had problems as they had to play five home games away from home. The beauty about our fans in Bunyoro, is that they are disciplined and we want to improve on their experiences even more.



We want to teach them that they can have fun without taking bottles into the stadium. Drinks can be taken at halftime or even put in disposals.

There was talk of a stadium in Kitara. How far with that project?



The architectural impressions are all over social media and we have already started to plant propagated grass.



We did the 24-water supply system. We have also acquired grass from Australia so we expect that when Fufa comes to inspect, they will find the green ready and give us preliminary approval to host our Super League games there.



We shall do the basics to get the license to play there; the playing surface, washrooms, dressing rooms, fence and maybe a 1000-seater pavilion, which is not a major thing right now.



The fundraising we talked about is for a wall fence - which if you have 25 masons, you can do in two weeks. The inner fence can be done in one day.



If it is rejected, we can still always go to Masindi as we complete the necessary requirements.

Back to your interests in the game, do you hope to go beyond club politics to becoming a delegate or even a Fufa president?



No, I have zero interest in any kind of politics - although there is nothing that does not have politics. The club has become so popular in the region that even when I attend a function, I am treated like a Member of Parliament.



I am in the game for business and not elective positions. I find Fufa leading the game very well with sound documents but the game has no money yet that is my interest.



I may not sit at Fufa in my lifetime but, instead, I want to continue working with them to ensure the game runs smoothly.



I want to also thank them for the flexibility and leniency they have shown in running the game. The requirements for club licensing are tight but if they stick to them strictly, there will be no football played in the country.

Any last words?



We appeal to the fans to continue rendering their support especially for the fence.



We have also opened up a liaison office in Nansana, where there is a huge Banyoro community. They have been asking us how people in Kampala can contribute to the club. Some of these, like Hajji Abdul Ssali, who gave us three bulls after winning the trophy are not even Banyoro.



If we come closer, we shall have more people trying to own the club.



We also needed the office because we expect to play 13 games in the central area next season. So we need a place to coordinate fans and where they can get things like merchandise.



Also the school (St. Paul) is going to help us a lot to cut costs like accommodation. We spend about Shs5m per game when we come to Kampala but that will reduce significantly.



Clubs in Kampala do not spend a lot because players come from home straight to the field. But clubs from upcountry need astute organization and that is why they are usually relegated.



Last but not least, we shall have a Sacco for the club - for both players and fans - and then sell food like rice and posho which will create obvious avenues of money for the club. In fact with such an option, the club can borrow money and be sure it can pay back when fans buy this food.