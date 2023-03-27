Kitegenyi: We have been unlucky on the road

Henry Kitagenyi is seeking favours from Lady Luck as Mbarara City flopped again on the road to scrape a point away from Police in the Startimes Fufa Big League at Kavumba on Sunday.

Ibrahim Thembo fired the Ankole Lions after 20 minutes of play but a defensive mix-up saw the hosts level matters with only 20 minutes remaining.

A win would’ve taken the side coached by Sadiq Ssempijja level on 43 points with leaders Kitara but they now remain trailing by two and ahead of the Cops -in fourth position- by a point.

They lost the chance as Kitara fell to Calvary 2-1 in Yumbe District in the other fixture played over the weekend.

The team possesses the second-best attack and third-best defense in the league but their form on the road, just like their opponents, worries their top and most experienced striker Henry Kitegenyi.

“We have done almost everything we need to do to win on away but I believe it’s just luck that keeps eluding us,” Kitegenyi, who has contributed more than half of Mbarara City’s 31 goals told Daily Monitor.

The Ankole Lions have drawn seven and lost one of their last eight games away. Kite

“We have to work hard and win more away games to be on the safer side. I score for the team because my primary goal is to score to make sure the team achieves its objectives which is to gain promotion,” he added.



StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Police 1-1 Mbarara city