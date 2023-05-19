Kitende eye record 12th title

A jubilant St Mary's SS Kitende celebrated the opportunity to play for a record 12th schools title after overcoming a tense penalty shootout against Amus College at Nyakasura School in Fort Portal City.

Kitende sailed to the final where they meet St Henry's College Kitovu thanks to their 5-4 win over Amus following a 1-all draw in the semifinals.

Head coach Dan Male said he could literally taste his players' desire to play for a record 12th title.

"When we missed a penalty in normal time, the players remained calm and played purposely. They know the importance of winning this competition and you could taste their desire to win," said Male after the victory.

Kitende took an early lead with Frank Katongole's long-range thunderbolt but Allan Oyirwoth quickly answered with a clean header off a well taken cross from the right.

Immediately after the break striker Olimi Nyarwa missed what would have been the winner from 12 yards after an Amus defender was judged to have handled the ball in the box.

Both teams kept probing with end-to-end attacks but none yielded before penalties could decide an evenly matched game.

Amus' missed his kick as Kitende converted all their chances to seal their place in history books.

But Kitende will have to overcome a jinx against Kitovu. No school has managed to win four consecutive titles and this is Kitende’s third attempt to the longstanding bad record which Kibuli also failed to break in 1994.

"We are keen on retaining our title and I hope we have this same attitude in the final," Male said.

But his opposite Nimrod Kintu was frustrated with the officiating, blaming centre referee Amin Ainebyona for biased officiating.

"We had a good run into the tournament but the referee today limited us into their final half. We had many chances to score but the referee stopped us from getting there," Kintu said.

Kitovu want double over Kitende

St Henry's Kitovu are the only side that have beaten Kitende in this year's nationals in Fort Portal during the group stages. When both teams met in the group stages, Kitovu gave Kitende a hiding, winning 2-1.

To get to the final, they eliminated Royal Giants 6-5 on penalties after a thrilling 1-1 draw in normal time.

Issa Bugembe gave Royal Giants an early lead and bossed the game before Godfrey Ssekibengo answered with a long-range shot for the equaliser.

Royal Giants missed two of their kicks including Bugembe's, which would have won it.

"We did our best. It was not our day," Frank Mulindwa, Royal Giants' coach, said.

His side will now have to battle against Amus in the third-place game to determine the third team that will play in the East African games in Huye, Rwanda.

Fred Kasekende, who has guided Kitovu to their first final ever is ready for what should be an inferno when the two teams meet on Saturday.

A victory would break Kitende's juggernaut and become only the 12th winner in the tournament's 37-year history. Apart from Kitende and Kibuli, who share 22 titles, the other winners are Buddo, Jinja SS, Bp Nankyama, Old Kampala, Naggalama Islamic, Ngabo Academy, St Leo's Kyegobe, Lubiri and Kololo.

Kiwovu would also be the sixth winner outside Kampala and Wakiso after Jinja SS (2017), Bp Nankyama (2010), Naggalama Islamic (2002), Ngabo Academy (2001) and St Leo's Kyegobe (1997).

"It's a great day for us and we are still determined to win the title. We have come from far and it's possible. We shall go for it," Kasekende said.

Previous winners

2022: Kitende

2021: Kitende

2019: Kitende

2018: Buddo SS

2017: Jinja SS

2016: Kibuli SS

2015: Kitende

2014: Kibuli SS

2013: Kitende

2012: Kitende

2011: Kitende

2010: Bp Nankyama

2009: Buddo SS

2008: Kitende

2007: Kitende

2006: Kitende

2005: Kibuli SS

2004: Kitende

2003: Old Kampala

2002: Naggalama Islamic

2001: Ngabo Academy

2000: Kibuli SS

1999: Old Kampala

1998: Kibuli SS

1997: St Leo’s Kyegobe

1996: Kibuli SS

1995: Kibuli SS

1994: Lubiri SS

1993: Kibuli SS

1992: Kibuli SS

1991: Kibuli SS

1990: Kololo SS

1989: Kibuli SS

1988: Kololo

1987: Kololo SS