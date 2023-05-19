Kitende eye record 12th title
What you need to know:
St Henry's Kitovu are the only side that have beaten Kitende in this year's nationals in Fort Portal during the group stages. When both teams met in the group stages, Kitovu gave Kitende a hiding, winning 2-1.
A jubilant St Mary's SS Kitende celebrated the opportunity to play for a record 12th schools title after overcoming a tense penalty shootout against Amus College at Nyakasura School in Fort Portal City.
Kitende sailed to the final where they meet St Henry's College Kitovu thanks to their 5-4 win over Amus following a 1-all draw in the semifinals.
Head coach Dan Male said he could literally taste his players' desire to play for a record 12th title.
"When we missed a penalty in normal time, the players remained calm and played purposely. They know the importance of winning this competition and you could taste their desire to win," said Male after the victory.
Kitende took an early lead with Frank Katongole's long-range thunderbolt but Allan Oyirwoth quickly answered with a clean header off a well taken cross from the right.
Immediately after the break striker Olimi Nyarwa missed what would have been the winner from 12 yards after an Amus defender was judged to have handled the ball in the box.
Both teams kept probing with end-to-end attacks but none yielded before penalties could decide an evenly matched game.
Amus' missed his kick as Kitende converted all their chances to seal their place in history books.
But Kitende will have to overcome a jinx against Kitovu. No school has managed to win four consecutive titles and this is Kitende’s third attempt to the longstanding bad record which Kibuli also failed to break in 1994.
"We are keen on retaining our title and I hope we have this same attitude in the final," Male said.
But his opposite Nimrod Kintu was frustrated with the officiating, blaming centre referee Amin Ainebyona for biased officiating.
"We had a good run into the tournament but the referee today limited us into their final half. We had many chances to score but the referee stopped us from getting there," Kintu said.
Kitovu want double over Kitende
To get to the final, they eliminated Royal Giants 6-5 on penalties after a thrilling 1-1 draw in normal time.
Issa Bugembe gave Royal Giants an early lead and bossed the game before Godfrey Ssekibengo answered with a long-range shot for the equaliser.
Royal Giants missed two of their kicks including Bugembe's, which would have won it.
"We did our best. It was not our day," Frank Mulindwa, Royal Giants' coach, said.
His side will now have to battle against Amus in the third-place game to determine the third team that will play in the East African games in Huye, Rwanda.
Fred Kasekende, who has guided Kitovu to their first final ever is ready for what should be an inferno when the two teams meet on Saturday.
A victory would break Kitende's juggernaut and become only the 12th winner in the tournament's 37-year history. Apart from Kitende and Kibuli, who share 22 titles, the other winners are Buddo, Jinja SS, Bp Nankyama, Old Kampala, Naggalama Islamic, Ngabo Academy, St Leo's Kyegobe, Lubiri and Kololo.
Kiwovu would also be the sixth winner outside Kampala and Wakiso after Jinja SS (2017), Bp Nankyama (2010), Naggalama Islamic (2002), Ngabo Academy (2001) and St Leo's Kyegobe (1997).
"It's a great day for us and we are still determined to win the title. We have come from far and it's possible. We shall go for it," Kasekende said.
Previous winners
2022: Kitende
2021: Kitende
2019: Kitende
2018: Buddo SS
2017: Jinja SS
2016: Kibuli SS
2015: Kitende
2014: Kibuli SS
2013: Kitende
2012: Kitende
2011: Kitende
2010: Bp Nankyama
2009: Buddo SS
2008: Kitende
2007: Kitende
2006: Kitende
2005: Kibuli SS
2004: Kitende
2003: Old Kampala
2002: Naggalama Islamic
2001: Ngabo Academy
2000: Kibuli SS
1999: Old Kampala
1998: Kibuli SS
1997: St Leo’s Kyegobe
1996: Kibuli SS
1995: Kibuli SS
1994: Lubiri SS
1993: Kibuli SS
1992: Kibuli SS
1991: Kibuli SS
1990: Kololo SS
1989: Kibuli SS
1988: Kololo
1987: Kololo SS
1986: Kololo SS