Kitende make thumping start to schools' title defence

St Mary's SS Kitende started their title defence of the national secondary schools’ games in Fort Portal City as strongly as they finished their 2022 season in Arua beating Tororo Town College 4-0.

The defending champions scored four goals in the first half through Wakiso Giants defender Ronald Madoi, Abdul Nsereko, Hakim Mutebi and Nyarwa Olimi after pressuring the Tororo Town College defence.

But they endured a tough second half as a physical Tororo side pressed for at least a consolation. Luck fell to Kitende, who missed the subsequent penalty kick.

Head coach Dan Male is confident that a good start is important in setting the tone.

"Whenever we go to the tournament we are favourites. A good start is important to boost the team morale. Obviously all players are aware of that at this moment," Male said.

Although the team will miss some key players, they have a tested squad that carries the majority of the players that played in Arua last year.

Male feels there are some areas they need to work on if they are to defend their title successfully.

"We still have key players with us and I think the new players are starting to gel. We have to avoid lapses if we are to maintain our status," he added.

Positive start for Welden

Meanwhile, it was a heartwarming start for Ankole zone representatives Welden High School, who entered the games through a petition after falling in the quarterfinals at the zone. The other zonal representatives St Kagwa were beaten 2-1 by St Joseph's College Layibi.

Barack Hussein, a Senior One pupil acquired for Nebbi Central Primary School last year, scored the only goal two minutes after resumption for the Badru Senkaayi side.

Welden, who last played at the championship in Mbarara in 2018 target at least a place in the last 16.

"We are still building the team and getting into the quarters is good enough at this time," Yasin Mugabe, the school director, said.

Action was postponed from Monday to allow team screening and the official opening ceremony implying there will be no break off.

USSSA Boys' football

Kawempe Muslim 3-0 Nabumali

Standard High Zzana 1-0 St Kalemba

West Ville 5-0 Dokolo SS

Kijaguzo 2-0 St Bernard Manya

Jinja SS 2-0 Nakwasi Seed

Old Kampala 3-1 Bukedea

St Kagwa 1-2 St Joseph's Layibi

Mpigi Mixed 0-1 Welden

Amus 0-1 Fort Portal SS

Kitende 4-0 Tororo TC

Nyakasura 1-3 London College

Kitovu 5-0 Bp Comboni

Jinja Prog 2-2 Teso Prog

Latifah 2-0 Nakaseke

Sironko Progressive 1-0 Mengo

Ryakasinga Che 1-2 Bp Negri