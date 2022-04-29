Kitende win 10th schools trophy in Arua

St Mary's SS Kitende has won their 10th national football trophy beating Gombe High School 2-0 in an imbalanced final at Barifa Stadium on Friday.

Two quickfire goals in the 11th and 15th minute muted the large crowd at inside the stadium.

Immediately after the water break, goalkeeper Jack Komakech almost gifted Gombe with a goal when he mistimed a cross from the left wing. Centreback Madoi looked to have handled the ball in the box but the composed centre referee Steven Kimayo was not interested.

Oscar Mawa tried to play the crowd game but twice the referee warned him. For overreacting, Paul Busolo was booked for similar antics.

It was the Wakiso District giants' ninth national football trophy in 18 years powered by the huge investment of school director Lawrence Mulindwa.

Luckily on three occasions, Kitende has not lost a final in Arua coming on top in 2008 and 2011.

An inevitable title was confirmed in a non-celebratory atmosphere with fans that were rooting for Gombe, a team that has a number of West Nile players in the school, opting to vent their frustration at the opposing team.

Attention now turns to the East African games next holiday as Kitende, the defending champions are joined by Gombe, third-place finishers Kibuli and Buddo.

Charles Lwanga celebrates his goal. Kitende won 2-0 bating Gombe in the final. PHOTOS/ GEORGE KATONGOLE

Gombe head coach Godfrey Kireewa Maato blamed the loss on inexperience.

"We had injuries in the team especially to key players Travis Mutyaba and Ssonko but at the same time you have to see that we were inexperienced at this stage," Kireewa said.

Strong start

Gombe started brightly passing the ball sweetly but were too deep in their half.

Kitende grew into the game, though, with Gombe goalkeeper Apangu twice forced into smart saves.

Gombe HS players pose for a photo with the school director after collecting all individual accolades.

The first big chance fell on Charles Lwanga but he blazed the shot far off the mark.

A well-worked attack initiated in the midfield by skipper Andrew Kawooya saw Elvis Ngondwe break the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Kitende's hopes of wrapping off the trophy unbeaten were given a boost three minutes later when Lwanga slotted in a low powerful ball.

The KCCA striker now has seven goals and was relieved with the trophy, his second in as many appearances.

"It serves us right to win this trophy. We worked so hard for it. There were times when we were frustrated but I am happy," Lwanga, who has played five times for KCCA this season said.

At 2-0, Kitende were cautious and trickstar Travis Mutyaba amazed fans with his mazy runs as the game went into the break.

Insipid second half

Rogers Torach missed a free header in the sixth minute of the restart but Kitende, who were now comfortable, slowed the game.

Steven Yiga missed a sitter immediately after the second water break during an inspid half where winger Habib Oloya put the defenders on tenterhooks.

"Our goal was to win the tournament. Afyer two years without football, we worked so hard to give the team morale," assistant coach Richard Wasswa.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ayivu West MP John Lematia and Arua Resident City Commissioner Alice Akello Opio Arua City.

Final: Kitende 2-0 Gombe HS

Third-place: Kibuli 3-0 Buddo

Top scorer - Oscar Mawa (Gombe HS)

Best goalkeeper - Safi Apangu (Gombe HS)

Fairplay award - Standard High Zzana

MVP - Travis Mutyaba (Gombe HS)