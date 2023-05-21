Kitezaala wants schools to get govt budget, gain from players

Investment in sports at any level takes heart and sacrifice for any individual who aspires to be in this country. Many a time, there’s not much economic value attached to it but just the mere satisfaction of good results.

Hajj Swaib Kitezaala, a teacher and renowned businessman in Jinja City, decided over a decade ago to venture into this trade.

Through his school Jinja Progressive, the businessman has provided a platform for players to get a decent education as they hone their skills.

The results have started bearing fruits as he witnessed the school’s sports partner Bul lift the Uganda Cup for the first time and third for a country outside the central region. In that final, left back Reagan Kalyoowa overwhelmed Vipers with his skillset.

Kalyoowa was just one of the many Bul players that passed through the academy. His team bowed out at the semifinal of last year’s Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) games but is returning tougher and stronger as the champions of Jinja City and Busoga Region after dethroning Jinja Senior Secondary School.

In the national finals, Kitezaala has had three teams; two schools for the boys and another in the girls’ tournament. From a humble beginning, the Hajj from Kamuli District is slowly scaling the echelons of academic and sporting giants in schools.

Humble beginning

Kiteezala started the school in 2003 as a small unit that was renting a small building at Iganga Road Plot 2 just opposite the Jinja City Hall. They were later forced by the unwelcoming Town Hall authorities to relocate to Gymkhana Club, an entertainment centre mainly for the Indian Community just opposite the famous Victoria Nile Primary School.

The school finally found their way to their permanent home in Mpumudde Division along the Jinja-Kamuli road in Jinja City.

“We started in a humble way and navigated some challenges but persevered until we found ourselves our own home, a 20-acre piece of land that is spacious with enough space for games,” the soft-speaking but tough disciplinarian tells Sunday Monitor.

Love for sports

Kitezaala grew up a sports lover and participated in sports but did not pursue it to professional levels as he diverted to academics.

Locally, the 56-year-old supports BUL FC partly because of the school’s partnership with the club but grew up a fan of StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders SC Villa Jogoo.

He is also a diehard fan of Italian giant AC Milan with a soft spot for Manchester United, perhaps to fall in place when surrounded by staunch and noisy supporters of the English Premier League.

Mulindwa inspiration

Kitezaala admits his love and admiration for Lawrence Mulindwa and his St. Mary’s Secondary School and Vipers Sports Club project.

He says that Mulindwa has inspired and fuelled his desire to embark on a similar project after seeing how successful the two have grown to become.

“Locally, I look up to Lawrence Mulindwa, the director of St. Mary’s Kitende, who also owns Vipers and has gone on to build a beautiful stadium that is helping the nation at large,” Kitezaala confesses his admiration.

“He has done a lot for education and sports but has also managed to turn the latter into a profitable venture that has begun reaping from it. The fact that he has started earning from sports is encouraging to other people who have second thoughts about investing in sports.

Investing in sports

Kitezaala reminisces the days when the government invested heavily in sports and facilities and hopes the situation reverts to the good old days.

“During our time, the government was promoting co-curricular activities in schools a lot and that’s why we had household names like Philip Omondi and the successful team that reached the AFCON final among many other notable sports disciplines,” He reminisces.

Hajji says he feels no pain investing in academics and sports, seeing how Mulindwa’s business has grown but feels the government can do more to protect and support investors who venture into such projects. They need support, including tax holidays and cushions when things go south.

Talent hub

Jinja Progressive wants to fulfil Kitezaala’s dream to lift the national and even the East African trophies but to do that, they must cast their nets wide for talent.

Recently, the school made a statement by going for Onduparaka and West Nile sensation James Jarieko, the striker who masterminded Jinja SSS' downfall in the Jinja City final and went on to lift the regional trophy.

Kitezaala says that the school has grown big and wants to cut a national picture beyond the Busoga Region.

“Being a sports giant naturally attracts good talents because they’re sure their talents will be given room and environment to prosper.

“We’ve invested a lot and have very many talents here. Others study and play for our sister school Lakeside Masese,” he reveals.

Spreading the wings

Kitezaala took over the now-former Masese Girls’ Boarding Secondary School and turned it into a mixed school and named it Lakeside Secondary School last year.

He spread the wings into sports and his efforts paid off instantly as Lakeside qualified for USSSA national football boys’ games in Arua.

The school has done it again this year as the two schools -Jipra and Lakeside- under the Hajji took up two of the four slots allocated to the Busoga Region.

That feat brushed aside 2017 champions Jinja SSS who had to rely on USSSA’s mercy and a wildcard to sneak into the finals in Fort Portal this month.

But that’s not the end of the story; Kitezaala will be split between going to watch his two boys’ schools in Fort Portal or heading to Ntare School to watch Jipra’s girls’ team at the Fresh Diary Secondary School Games. Now that’s something, right?

“We’re doing very well in academics and want to transfer that success to sports to promote these players to go far in their sports careers because that industry is very rich nowadays. If we can give them the basic education and training, that’s a good investment,” he jumps in.

Protection

All these come at a cost but the schools are often not cushioned especially on returns after a player has been sold at a good fee.

The director notes the challenges faced by schools are not in the football systems but when it comes to football transfers, as players join the ranks, the institutions gain almost nothing from their investment.

“Sports is a very costly venture because besides giving scholarships to these players, we’re required to provide them accommodation, some money for upkeep and a good diet befitting of a sportsman,” he explains.

“Now,” he stresses, reveals the hard puzzles left for schools “the challenge comes when these players transfer to clubs.

“Schools may not gain out of the transfers because we’re not in the football cycle yet we identify and nurture these talents. For example, to get them to the level they are, we must acquire a trained coach with his technical team and can no longer rely on the gamesmasters like it was before.

In 2020, KCCA sold former Kibuli SS star and 2016 schools’ most valuable player at $200,000 (Shs744m) to AC Paradou in Algeria as Busoga United traded Joel Madondo about half that with all parties apart from Jinja SSS included.

Vipers and Kitende are a hybrid system but both have gone on to benefit mutually.

Kitezaala believes these ballooning costs could be the main reason government schools struggle to get the best players or compete well at the nationals and beyond.

“So, we need the National Council of Sports and Fufa to think of a way to protect the schools because the clubs get good money from the transfers and nothing for the schools, which is unfair.

He believes that if that matrix is sorted out, schools that don’t own football clubs can get to benefit and, in return, invest that money back into their sports programme to scout, nurture and churn out more talents.

Diving deeper

Kitezaala has taken note of Fifa and Caf projects targeting schools’ football and is promising the school is focusing on diving deeper into those waters.

For the start, Kitezaala assures that the academy will participate in the Caf African Schools Programme starting later this year.

“This school has very many good players from s1 up to s6. You may not be able to see them in the schools’ games because they’re not yet ready but when opportunities like these ones [Caf] come, we shall surely embrace them.

“We’ve given an opportunity to players who’ve gone on to make it big like Khalid Aucho and have several players featuring in the national junior teams so, we shall embrace this one,” he reassures of Jipra’s participation this year.

A share of the Kitty

Recently, Royal Giants from Mityana and Amus College represented Uganda at the second edition of the Caf African Schools Programme for the Cecafa zonal qualifiers in Tanzania after emerging national champions in boys’ and girls’ competitions respectively.

The two schools returned with about Shs372m and Shs186m ($100,000 and $50,000), respectively.

Such amounts, Kitezaala notes, can go a long way in boosting schools that are investing in sports. However, he also shares a genuine concern about how the piece of the national cake for the sports sector is apportioned.

“I recently watched the Uganda Cranes beat Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam and was very proud to see many players from the finals that were played in Jinja [in 2019] forming the spine of the team,” he notes the five of the 11 players that started in that 1-0 win in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last month.

“So,” if these players came through the schools’ systems and many more, we need to support this system and not leave it for the schools alone.

Bobosi Byaruhanga, Aziz Kayondo, Richard Basangwa, Ismail Mugulusi and Kenneth Semakula who made half of the infield team that beat Tanzania, clashed against each other as Kitende edged Jinja SSS in the 2019 USSSA final.

“To start with,” at least a portion of the money given to NCS should support the schools' games. Currently, we have to pay for every player who participates in the National games despite the fact that we qualified on merit.

“NCS should allocate a budget for secondary schools’ football and other major sports because this is where the talent is developed. This is the core part of football development because we don’t have very many academies so the clubs and universities identify the players from here!

The government allocated about Shs48b to the sports sub-sector in the current financial year, an increment of over 100 percent from the Shs17bn two years ago.

Partnership with Bul

Like his icon Mulindwa, Kitezaala is thinking about venturing into football by starting a club but not in the near future. “We’re looking at starting a club but that will come later when we have stabilised and set the right structures. It’s something we’re looking at businesswise so that we can be able to trade the players we have nurtured and use the money to manage the project,” Kitezaala hinted.

However, the school has schemed a win-win situation where his school enjoys a working relationship with Bul.

“We’re acting as their academy or junior team because they pick most of their players from this school; we’re complementing each other.

Among the players who have excelled in the partnership include Reagan Kalyoowa, the chief tormentor of vipers as he helped Bul win the Uganda Cup before sitting his A-level examinations last year. Others are Owen Mukisa (Bul), Frank Mulimi (Gaddafi), Richard Okello (Jipra, Bul and Uganda Cubs), James Jarieko (Jipra, Onduparaka and Uganda Cubs), South Sudan under-17 international duo of Alex Otheno and Innocent Rwothomio Odong. The latter two were named in South Sudan’s final team for the ongoing under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria but, unfortunately, the team was disqualified after some players failed to pass the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.

Big dreams

“We’re looking to shake the status quo in schools’ football and become a giant in the East African region but also to have more great players like Aucho. We also want to be the best school in academics in the country and become both an academic and sporting hub.

Profile

Name: Hajj Kitezaala Swaib

Wife: Mariam Kitezaala

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, Masters in Economic Policy and Planning

Profession: Teacher, planner and businessman

Schools taught: Mbale Progressive SS, Bukedi College Kachonga, Tororo Progressive Academy, Nkoma SS, Mbale SS, and currently at Jipra.

Business: Jipra & Lakeside SS, animal husbandry and crop farming

Clubs: SC Villa, Bul, AC Milan, Manchester United

Lowest moment: When a fire gutted the school in 2015.

Highest moments: 2015, when we emerged as the best in academics and sports in the city. The other is this year, winning both the boys' district and regional finals.

Jinja Progressive Academy

Founded: 2003

Location: Jinja City

USSSA record: Jinja City champions (2015, 2017,2018,2023), Busoga champions (2019,2020), national (quarterfinals in 2019 & 2022)

Coach: Frank Ssebagala (Caf C)