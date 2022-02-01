Kiwanuka seeks Bright Star-t against Taxmen
What you need to know:
- Seventh-placed URA are first up in action when they travel to the Kavumba Recreation Centre seeking to resurrect their title charge against a Soltilo Bright Stars who are in bottom three
The Startimes Uganda Premier League returns today after a three-week break as seven teams look to complete their first round games ahead of the second round kickoff on Saturday.
Three of those, KCCA, Vipers and even URA believe they are still in title contention while results of the other three will have a serious bearing on relegation.
Seventh-placed URA are first up in action when they travel to the Kavumba Recreation Centre seeking to resurrect their title charge against a Soltilo Bright Stars who are in bottom three.
Victory for the Tax Collectors will see them move to 25 points, six adrift of leaders KCCA after 14 games.
“We obviously want to have a better second round because mathematically we still have a chance of the title and we’ll fight for it,” said URA captain Shafik Kagimu.
A further glance at the table, however, indicates that a draw could await URA, who have drawn seven games, the most of any team in the top division.
And they play a Bright Stars team now coached by Paul Kiwanuka, who is back for his third spell at the club whose fortunes he turned around in the second round of the 2020 season – a prospect that precipitated his return.
“I’ve come to a place where I am wanted,” Kiwanuka said in his first interview since he left for Vipers.
He finds the club occupying the third and final relegation spot with 11 points after 14 games and two points from safety.
“We have to fight as much as possible to see that we get out of the relegation zone,” Kiwanuka said.
“The players are responding well to training because they know the position we are in is not where the team is supposed to be. My emphasis is to make the players know that they are playing for Bright Stars.”