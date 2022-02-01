Kiwanuka seeks Bright Star-t against Taxmen

The Startimes Uganda Premier League returns today after a three-week break as seven teams look to complete their first round games ahead of the second round kickoff on Saturday.

Three of those, KCCA, Vipers and even URA believe they are still in title contention while results of the other three will have a serious bearing on relegation.

Seventh-placed URA are first up in action when they travel to the Kavumba Recreation Centre seeking to resurrect their title charge against a Soltilo Bright Stars who are in bottom three.

Victory for the Tax Collectors will see them move to 25 points, six adrift of leaders KCCA after 14 games.

“We obviously want to have a better second round because mathematically we still have a chance of the title and we’ll fight for it,” said URA captain Shafik Kagimu.

A further glance at the table, however, indicates that a draw could await URA, who have drawn seven games, the most of any team in the top division.

Paul Kiwanuka, Stars coach



And they play a Bright Stars team now coached by Paul Kiwanuka, who is back for his third spell at the club whose fortunes he turned around in the second round of the 2020 season – a prospect that precipitated his return.

“I’ve come to a place where I am wanted,” Kiwanuka said in his first interview since he left for Vipers.

He finds the club occupying the third and final relegation spot with 11 points after 14 games and two points from safety.