Kiwanuka seeks Bright Star-t against Taxmen

Safe hands. Goalkeeper Simon Tamale will be key if Soltilo Bright Stars are to shut out URA attack wof Cromwell Rwothomio and 
Steven Mukwala today. PHOTO/FILE

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Seventh-placed URA are first up in action when they travel to the Kavumba Recreation Centre seeking to resurrect their title charge against a Soltilo Bright Stars who are in bottom three

The Startimes Uganda Premier League returns today after a three-week break as seven teams look to complete their first round games ahead of the second round kickoff on Saturday.
Three of those, KCCA, Vipers and even URA believe they are still in title contention while results of the other three will have a serious bearing on relegation.
Seventh-placed URA are first up in action when they travel to the Kavumba Recreation Centre seeking to resurrect their title charge against a Soltilo Bright Stars who are in bottom three.

