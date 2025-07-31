Kiwanuka: Uganda to use 500 volunteers during Chan

World over, major sports tournaments are run with the help of volunteers and Chan 2024 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will be no different.

Sumaya Hood Kiwanuka, Fufa’s projects manager and also secretary of the workforce and volunteers’ sub-committee on the Chan Local Organising Committee, has been at the heart of recruitment, training, and assigning of volunteers.

Our reporter Makhtum Muziransa spoke to her about the process and expectations of the workforce ahead of the tournament.

Why are volunteers important for a tournament of this magnitude?

Usually there is a lot of organization and business that is taken up by the people who actually work in sport or for that tournament. At the end of the day, there is always a need that is missing; small information points, smaller systems for PWDs (persons with disabilities), small things that a person out there who would want to be part of the tournament would do by offering free service. And in them offering free service, it helps you cover that gap that everyone else might ignore.

How many volunteers are you looking at and in which areas?

We are looking at 500 people. The biggest section will serve in spectator services, information points, and access control. Now these are the ones who help guide fans to the correct gates, teach them about the correct procedure of the tickets before they get into the congestion zone.

So you find a volunteer, for example, at Kireka and they will be telling you, you know what? “Since you are going to Namboole and your ticket is for the Eastern Gate, I propose you go and use the other side”. Just to remind people of the routes. Security and traffic have put out communication on this but you know our people, someone will definitely forget that information or ignore it completely. So the volunteer is there to help you cover such gaps that might affect the outcome of the tournament.

So beyond that, what other areas need volunteers?

We have medical, first aid volunteers. We have done crowd control volunteers. Sports-necessitated volunteers, for example, in the competition area. We have media and communications volunteers who are going to assist the media and communications people coming from outside and inside Uganda – say in the media tribune, in the conference room, in the media center.

And then spectator services and fan guides. These ones are supposed to do the most work, especially with our culture of Ugandans who like showing up for the match when it is almost kickoff time. To avoid all those things, we are going to place them in areas where they can be able to assist the access teams and also support the fans at the same time.

You have basically had just a week to the tournament to train them. Is that enough time to bring them up to speed with what they have to do?

I am confident because most of the people who applied for the program are actually football and sports people. They might not have been here to work before, but they have been here and familiarized with the stadium. We have handball, netball, rugby, football, and very many people from other federations that have applied for that program. Now we are using the advantage that Namboole has been home to almost all of them, and they know the roads and the ropes around the stadium.

So the training happened between July 24th and 30th because they already have knowledge of the place. We just needed to show them the protocols that come with hosting a main Caf event.

And in terms of the resources needed; you have trained them, I am sure you have to dress and facilitate them. Do you have enough funds to cater for 500 people and where do you get them?

The funding for the entire program is from the government of the Republic of Uganda. The volunteers program is not a Caf issue. They leave that to the hosts of the tournament. In this case Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. But we are not doing a joint volunteer program.

We are segmenting it to each country because every country has different needs. And then the needs mostly come in numbers. Kenya and Tanzania have 50,000 to 60,000 seater stadiums while ours is 40,000.

Any challenges you have noted in the training or something you fear could happen?

The biggest issue that I think might creep up is to get to the middle of the tournament and the volunteers start expecting payment. Now, volunteerism itself means you are giving a free service to a certain cause that you are interested in. And that is something that we made very clear to all throughout the whole training and during the interviews. There is no compensation for direct provision of service because that makes you an employee.

They are not employees but they will be dressed. They will be well catered for; breakfast, lunch, and dinner when we have two matches. We will have a volunteer command center where they can sit, relax, watch the game, get something to drink. And then at the end of the program, we shall provide more like a farewell party and then also provide certificates that they can use to volunteer elsewhere or to show that they were part of a big tournament.

How are you expecting to cope with two matches a day? Do you feel you have enough capacity to handle that because I am sure work will be starting from around midday and ending late at say 11pm.

We do have a section where we have temporary replacements and reserves. If the game is at 5pm, you are required to have everyone at their station five or six hours before. That is immediately after the security sweeps.

However, the volunteers are not required to start work immediately because some areas are handled as functional areas. For example, a volunteer will not come and help a security person set up their barricade because that is a specialized activity and area.

But after setting up, they give us a brief of the structures and procedures that are going,to happen and then we deploy one hour to gate-opening which is like three hours to kick off.

Then the volunteers, especially at access, who have been there for the first match will actually need to rest before the second match. So, we will replace them with the people who have been in low traffic areas and have been able to relax. They come and cover up that shift while this other person recuperates until they are able to come back to their station. Now that rotation is actually going to help us in getting the volunteers relaxed and settled healthwise. It is also going to help with fans who would like to take advantage of the exercise thinking they will come and still find the same group of people.

How many work days do they have? Is it just the eight match days or the entire duration of the tournament?

Among the volunteers, you have those that are dealing with the training ground and those that help with pre-match meetings. So, the days before a match are also workdays, but for a different set of volunteers. Usually, the one working at the main venue is not the same volunteer working at the office or hotel or training ground because while the training ground is busy, the main stadium is resting and vice versa.



The Africa Cup in 2027 is the main thing. Has this preparation for Chan set the tone for 2027 in any way and are these particular volunteers being trained with that tournament in mind?

Chan gives us the best base for us to know exactly what we will be doing for Afcon, and I can guarantee that the volunteers that have participated in this challenge right now are going to be the top most selected for Afcon.

But Afcon is big because we have two venues. That means you are running two similar programs in Kampala and Hoima.

That is exactly why it is very beneficial that we have trained and oriented more than 500. It will be easier for us to integrate in certain sections, and it will reduce the work that is required because we have done a lot of work just to get the volunteers ready for Chan.

Sumayya Kiwanuka.

How many have you trained?

We trained 680 people. Our target was more than that but the numbers kept on changing and decreasing based on demand. We actually got 1,884 applications. Then from that, we shortlisted and assessed 1,222.

So our selection for venue and role specific orientations got us to 680.

Why must someone out there offer themselves as a volunteer?

Well, there are a lot of things in the public that you might not get even if you studied for them. And the best way, as a person who has gone through volunteering, for you to tap into a section that you are not into is by giving a free service.

My first first service of volunteerism was when we were still in high school in the Kibuli AIDS Club Association. And from that, I met one of my good friends, but she wanted to get into basketball because I was also a sports person. Her target was to go have a nice time and I had to provide guidance and help in that section.

So after that, when we came outside, it was a different ballgame because while you are interested in other sports in school, outside is completely and utterly different after you finish the exams.

Now for me, to be able to crack the skin, I had to first find a section that will provide me comfort but at the same time, allow me to utilize the skills that I have that I cannot provide on paper. That is the energy, stubbornness, vibe, and the only way I could do that was to go and look for football.

My dad (James Kayemba) used to play football and one of his friends said to me: “Why don't you just go to Fufa, there is a game?” Uganda was supposed to play Kenya (in a decisive Afcon qualifier in October 2011), uh, Uganda for the Afghan qualifiers.

Then I met a gentleman called Asuman Lubowa who was a technical director, but also used to be my dad's coach at Uganda Airlines. He took me to the game and at the time, the structures were ish-ish… you could get in. It was so interesting to see a group of people that were bigger than what I was used to in school football, where we would never fill up Nakivubo or basketball where we never filled YMCA. We did not qualify and I cried so much that day. I got that pain you feel and you cannot explain and told myself: “You know what? If you love something this much and it affects you like this, you better get in and serve.”

At the time, Fufa were not hiring. They were only using volunteers. But Pearl Sporto, a consultancy firm under (Fufa president) Moses Magogo with offices at Fufa, was hiring and I applied for a job there.

And from there on, the rest is history. I just kept going and I have not done anything else apart from football. Like, if someone placed me in a bank section or in any other section today, I would struggle.