Kiyinda pause Police party

Police missed a glorious chance to seal promotion after succumbing to a 1-0 loss to Kiyinda Boys in a betPawa Big League fixture on Sunday at Betham City.

The Cops have struggled on the road this season with only three wins but could end their two-year exile from the topflight if they win any of their three remaining games against Kigezi, Kataka and Onduparaka.

In Arua, Onduparaka continued their ascendancy with their sixth successive win to cut the gap with the promotion slots to just two points. Nelson Mandela scored the lone goal for the Caterpillars who remain fifth but move to 41 points.

“The games are tough because every team comes very prepared but we’re trying to stick to our plans and take one game at a time,” Ahmed Borini, the team’s assistant coach, told Daily Monitor.

“Three games are remaining which are not easy because we have to travel away but we’re motivated by the fact that we’re just two points below the promotion spaces,” Borini adds.

Heroes leap

Mbale Heroes capitalized on Kataka’s absence over the weekend to leap back into third place after all but ending Blacks Power’s chances of bouncing back with a 2-0 victory.

The win pushes Heroes to third with 43 points, one and three behind Lugazi and Police.

Lugazi maintained their slot as they kept the pressure on Police for a promotion and the title with two first-half goals by Sam Ssemugugu and Sempala against Kigezi Homeboys. The latter were confirmed safe mathematically after Kyetume and Calvary cancelled each other out in a goalless draw.

The duo –Calvary, Kyetume- and Kaaro Karungi are battling to avoid the final relegation ticket. Already, Young Elephants and Jinja North are relegated.

BetPawa Fufa Big League

Weekend results

Young Elephant 2-1 Kaaro Karungi

Kigezi Homeboyz 0-2 Lugazi

Onduparaka 1-0 Booma

Kiyinda Boys 1-0 Police

Kyetume 0-0 Calvary