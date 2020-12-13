Kizito, Mazinga and Sserwadda: Swift wingers dwarfed by stiff competition

By Robert Mugagga More by this Author

Billy Kizito joined KCCA from Express in 1976. Peter Mazinga first trained with KCCA while in S.1 at Namilyango College while Fred Serwadda played for both UCB and SC Villa.

Kizito played on either flank unlike Sserwadda and Peter Mazinga both who made a name featuring at the right wing.

All the three were very swift on the ball and well-executed crosses.

When summoned to the national team, however, all the three found it hard to capture starting positions having faced stiff competition from more experienced players.

Mazinga factfile (Achievements)

Played for KCCA and Spear Motors.

Started training with KCCA FC while in S.1 at Namilyango.

Won the 1976 league with KCCA during his first season with the club. And later other league titles in 1977 and 1983.

Won Uganda Cup with KCCA in 1979.

Scored against Horseed of Somalia in Caf Cup.

Won 1978 Cecafa title with KCCA. Played Arab Contractors in 1983 Cup Winners Cup.

Peter Mazinga

Football fans all over the world always talk of their favourite players whose style of play they admire.

For instance, CBS radio presenter Haji Abubaker Kawenja will hardly spend a month without mentioning the name “Peter Mazinga”, a former KCCA winger – a maestro.

Kawenja is often be heard saying he was nicknamed Mazinga during his school playing days.

During his youthful days the real Mazinga used to admire Simba and Cranes’ industrious midfielder Francis Kulabigwo.

“This was one reason I first played in the midfield position at the start of my career at school and during my first years at KCCA,” Mazinga told Sunday Monitor earlier this week.

The KCCA coach then, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, would try players in as many positions as possible.

That led to the eventual switching of Mazinga to the right wing, a position that made him well known throughout the land.

Mazinga attended Mengo Primary School in the early 1970s. He stayed at Naguru with her mother who worked as a nurse in one area clinic.

During his vacation, Mazinga spared time to play football with fellow youth at a pitch near the KCCA training grounds at Lugogo.

It was here that some KCCA players like Moses Nsereko saw him and picked interest. After primary eduction, Mazinga joined Namilyango College in Mukono district for his O-Levels where he immediately started playing in inter-house competitions.

This saved him from facing serious teasing, a practice Namilyango College old students usually applied in welcoming newcomers.

During his S.1 first term holidays, Mazinga went home and continued playing village football at Lugogo.

Some KCCA players watched again and this time alerted coach Bidandi Ssali of a talented young man next door.

“Bidandi approached me and requested that I start training with them. After inquiring about my school and who paid my school fees, he announced that from that day it would be KCCA to foot everything. So go and inform your mother never to worry about this again.”

This was around 1972 when Mazinga officially established a special link with the club. However, because of his tender age and size he had to wait much longer to mature enough before being fielded in competitive matches.

After his O-Levels at Namilyango, Mazinga joined Kololo SSS for A-Levels and this time didn’t need any fees from KCCA as the school handed him a bursary.

At KCCA, Mazinga made a name for his speed, dribbling and making killer passes from the right flank which strikers utilised to harvest bags of goals.

Mazinga was part of the KCCA side that in 1976 won the league for the first time after piping Express by just a point.

In his first league match for KCCA, they walloped Police 5-1 with Mazinga scoring a brace to add to Nsereko’s pair and Chris Ddungu’s effort. In continental football, Mazinga made his mark against Horsed of Somalia and St.

George of Ethiopia in the African Cup of Champions clubs during the early 80s.

Against Horsed at Nakivubo, Mazinga scored a spectacular goal when his cross from the right corner flag beat the Horsed goalie to settle in the roof of the net.

To these, he adds the 1978 Cecafa Club Championship won by KCCA before surrendering the title the following year, losing 1-0 to Kenya’s AFC Leopards.

According to Mazinga, during the 14 years he spent at KCCA, there were no matches that kept players at such high tension than the ones against Arab contractors of Egypt in the 1983 African Cup Winners Cup second round tie.

“I had never experienced such tough training we went through while in residential camp preparing for the return leg in Kampala.

We led 2-0 for the most of the time but were very unfortunate to concede two late goals and later lose in the spot kicks,” he recalls.

During his time at KCCA, Mazinga enjoyed good partnership with Nsereko, Moses Ssentamu and Phillip Omondi.

He supplied marvelous crosses which enabled Davis Kamoga and Frank Kyazze emerge top scorers in the league twice each.

For Uganda Cranes, he featured in a few matches as his position posed stiff competition from more experienced players.

Mazinga is perturbed seeing today’s players putting money before enjoyment.

“The sport has been commercialized unlike our time when we mainly concentrated on improving our standards. Today I can’t believe it seeing new players emerging on the scene and then disappear within a very short time. Imagine! I played for almost 15 years and kept on improving like old wine.”

Fred Sserwadda

Sserwadda was a product of Mulago and therefore went through the hands of Santos FC, the village club that nourished many future footballers.

He was one of the most remarkable right wingers of the 80s. Born, 1958 at Mulago, he grew up at his grandfather’s home in the same location.

Sserwadda credits his grandpa for indirectly making him turn into a fine footballer. “My grandpa hated seeing bazzukulu (grandchildren) sitting idle doing nothing and would always encourage us to at least engage in sports activities with fellow youth in the area,” he reminisces.

Heeding to that advice, Serwadda embraced football. It was at Bashir High school in Wandegeya where he met fellow Mulago village-mate, Tom Lwanga, who by coincidence had also featured for Santos.

The two combined well to make Bashir High shine in Kampala schools’ competitions. From Bashir, Serwadda joined UCB FC in 1975 when the club was still featuring in the lower first division under coach Baker Kasigwa, the former Cranes international and a member of the famous 1956 team that toured England.

Sserwadda, who joined UCB around the same time as 1978 Nations Cup hero Jimmy Muguwa, made his debut match at the club coming on against Kilembe that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Because the club then had so many good players, he would at first come in as a substitute only replacing injured players.

At UBC, he participated in the mini league, defeating Mbarara United 2-1 and Lira Black Rhinos 7-1 to make it to the super division.

At the time, the winners of the two top divisions would meet in a curtain raiser before the new season kicked off.

Sserwadda scored a goal in a thrilling 2-2 draw between UCB and Express that was played at the beginning of 1976 with him being voted man of the match.

In the 1976 league season, won by KCCA, UCB finished ninth behind KCCA, Express, Simba, Coffee, Nsambya, Gangama, Prisons and Lint.Three clubs finished lower, namely; Kilembe, Lira and Police FC. In 1977, while playing away in Masaka, UCB went with only one goalkeeper, a one Kintu, as others were sidelined.

Kintu suffered an injury and the coach ordered Serwadda to take the gloves. He made some good saves to earn a draw against Masaka Union.

Then came 1978 when the Catholic Church kicked off celebrations to mark 100 years of the Catholic faith in Uganda.

The former Archbishop of Kampala, the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga organized a fundraising tournament where UCB and Nsambya met in the final.

At half time, it was goalless, something that didn’t amuse Cardinal Nsubuga . He made an announcement that he would give Shs1, 000 to whoever scored the first goal.

UCB won the match 2-1 with Serwada scoring the first goal and bagging the money which was a lot at the time and indeed gave him a serious “Ntandikwa” (startup capital). In 1979, Serwada was part of the UCB team that made history by winning the league, thus breaking .the duopoly of clubs like KCCA, Simba and Express.

During that season, he played a pivotal role for UCB’s victory and was immediately summoned to the national team.

It was UCB’s failure to represent the country in continental competitions of 1980 due to lack of government support that angered him into joining another club.

Together with Dan Lutalo, they joined SC Villa where he was part of the team that won the 1982 league unbeaten and the 1983 Uganda Cup before rejoining his mother club UCB from where he hung up his boots.

Sserwadda factfile (Achievements)

Played for Santos FC, UCB and SC Villa

Was part of the UCB team that won promotion to Super Division in 1976.

Won the national league with UCB in 1979.

In 1977, he stood between the sticks when UCB goalie was injured and he performed commendably well.

In 1978, he received Shs1,000 from Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga for scoring the first goal in a religious Cup tourney.

Won the league with SC Villa in 1982.

Won the Uganda Cup with SC Villa in 1983.

Billy Kizito

Billy Kizito played for both Express and KCCA, winning league titles with both. Former referee and Express goalkeeper, Ali Bablo, who later served as club’s secretary for over 30 years talks of Kizito being one swift right winger who always worked hard to improve on his game.

“He was very social and used to make so many friends among fellow players with an aim of learning new soccer tricks and thus improve on his game,” Bablo said recently.

Kizito was in the Express team that won two consecutive league titles of 1974 and 1975 with other players like Joseph Masajjage, Wilson Nsobya, John Ntensibe, Ismael Kirungi, Timothy Ayiekoh, Ibrahim Dafala and Peter Kirumira.

From Express, he crossed to KCCA at the start of the 1976 season. According to former KCCA and Cranes defender Lwanga, Kizito joined KCCA around the same time as Timothy Ayiekoh.

‘He was a very swift winger who used to dribble and make very good passes upfront for strikers to score. Kizito was so good and got summoned to the national team even before me. He was only unfortunate that the right wing position then had very good players like Stanley Mubiru Tanka, one player that dominated in this position for almost a decade. This made it difficult for Billy Kizito to be fielded,” Lwanga reveals.

The 1976 KCCA records name Kizito among the full international players the club boasted of along with George Mukasa, Hussein Matovu (goalkeepers), Tom Lwanga, William Mindrea, Sam Musenze, Angelo Dotte, Moses Nsereko, Jimmy Kirunda, Yusuf Toyota and Phillip Omondi.

Apollo Lumu was listed as part of the Uganda youth team. Kizito was very instrumental in the KCCA team that won the 1976 league, the first of its kind for them.

He was named in KCCA first line-up during their first year in the top most division. The team that played and beat Simba 2-1 on January 3, 1976 had the following players: Matovu, William Mindrea, Sam Musenze, Lwanga, Jimmy Kirunda, Angelo Dotte, Sentamu, Nsereko, Ddungu (Yusuf Toyota) and Omondi.

His first goal for KCCA was against Police but an injury forced him off in the second half. In the 12th match against Prisons, Kizito netted twice in 5-0 rout.

Another came in the 4-1 beating of UCB. In all, Kizito finished the league as KCCA’s third top scorer behind Nsereko and Sentamu.

After football, he took to coaching and took charge of Express in 1990, replacing Robert Kiberu. Kizito didn’t last long and was replaced by legendary David Otti (RIP).

Kizito factfile (Achievements)

He played for NIC, Express and KCCA.

He won the league with Express in 1974 and 1975.

He won the league with KCCA in 1976 and 1977.

He scored six goals in the 1976 league with KCCA.

He won the 1978 Cecafa Clubs title with KCCA.

He coached Express FC in 1990.

He was a very swift winger and played both wings.

