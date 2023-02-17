Kizza dreaming of nerve-less Kitende debut

Thrown in at the deep end of the pond, the onus was on Vipers January signing Martin Kizza to instantly deliver the goods against Raja Casablanca last week.

As it panned out, the left-sided forward at times had the ball at his feet, tried to dribble or run away and then gave it away before surprisingly ending up as a right-back in Vipers' forgettable 5-0 mauling by Raja.

"Truth be told, they were better than us in all aspects and executed their game plan so well. They benefited from the early goals that we gave away and won the match. I tried my best but it wasn't good enough," Kizza, formerly at Express, KCCA and SC Villa, told Daily Monitor.



He before switching to Kitende in last month, Kizza had endured an action-less last four months after he broke ties with Express.

Here was tasked to shine as the team's creative cog albeit with less fruition.

The other attacking options at coach Beto Bianchi's disposal in the first match were Milton Karisa and Abdul Lumala who were off colour and out of sorts which expounds why Vipers was always on the back foot.

"The coach knew that I had the energy to drive the ball forward from the back but unfortunately it failed to work out," he added.

Apart from Kizza, Vipers purchased Congolese Robert Mwenge, Ivorian Desire Tetty, Miguel Lutumba and Karim Ndugwa in the recently concluded January transfer window - all shipped in with varying degrees of expectations.

Expect change

After rejigging his team in the Uganda Cup victory over Jinja North on Wednesday where Kizza came on as a substitute and scored one of the spotkicks, Bianchi is set to unleash a new look side against the West Africans.



"I don't know where exactly the coach will deploy me but I'm ready to help the team get three points in the group.



"Even though it will be the first time I will be playing in front of the Vipers fans, I will not be nervous because I'm experienced and I have played before big crowds before," he stressed.



Kizza, in his mid 20s, has tested Caf Champions League challenge before at Express against Al Merriekh (Sudan) and tasted life at the grand stage in South Africa with Free State Stars.

"We are going to do what is necessary to get the ponts at home and that calls for everyone given a chance to play to do their job. It is still possible to get out of this group," Kizza, who penned a two-year contract at the St Mary's Stadium, added.



Meanwhile, Lappe Bangourra's Horoya were expected in Kampala last night as they plot to accrue their second group win following the 1-0 win over Simba(Tanzania) last Saturday.

Martin Kizza at glance

Date of Birth: October 10, 1997

Nationality: Ugandan

Age: 25yrs

Weight: 75kgs

Height: 1.78m

Position: Attacker – left Winger

Former clubs; KCCA, Express, SC Villa, Free State and Royal Eagles (both South Africa