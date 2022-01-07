Kizza vows to share Express goal burden

Despite a stop-start season due to a couple of nagging injuries and fickle form, left-footer Martin Kizza is expected to weigh in with a fair share of goals as Express bid to retain the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

His brace against Tooro United on Tuesday showed this could be Kizza’s moment to show he has matured as a reliable forward, especially if he continues to feature predominantly in the front three.

“ Those were my first goals this campaign but I can score more than ten this season. There is always a drought spell but it has to stop at some point.

I was injured for four matches and I only returned for KCCA game as a substitute, “ Kizza said.

The reigning league champions are third on the table with 26 points ahead of their home match against 14th placed Bright Stars this afternoon. Kizza believes the Red Eagles are gradually rediscovering the Midas touch that made themselves unplayable last season. “The league is a marathon. Last season we didn’t start well and when I joined midway, we finished as winners.