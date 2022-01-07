Kizza vows to share Express goal burden

Magic Left. Kizza returned with a brace and must now continue to produce the goods for title-hungry Express. PHOTO/ EDDIE CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Despite a stop-start season due to a couple of nagging injuries and fickle form, left-footer Martin Kizza is expected to weigh in with a fair share of goals as  Express bid to retain the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.
His brace against Tooro United on Tuesday showed this could be Kizza’s moment to show he has matured as a reliable forward, especially if he continues to feature predominantly in the front three.
“ Those were my first goals this campaign but I can score more than ten this season. There is always a drought spell but it has to stop at some point.

