Klopp's mentor Rangnick brings studious approach to Man Utd

Interim Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick (L) and Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United hired Rangnick on Monday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last week following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick once mentored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel and now "The Professor" will use his studious approach to revive his troubled Premier League club.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.