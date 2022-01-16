Klopp urges Liverpool to believe chase of Man City is possible

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 16, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino scored the goals as the Reds coped without the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool will not give up the chase of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after bouncing back to winning ways to beat Brentford 3-0 on Sunday.
