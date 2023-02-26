Knockout stages beckon as Hippos face South Sudan

The Uganda Hippos can avoid the complexities of mathematical calculations on where they finish after sealing qualification to the quarterfinals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations before facing South Sudan on Sunday.

The Hippos start the game joint top of the group along with Congo after their 2-2 draw and respective 2-1 wins left them on four points each.

Consequently, a draw against South Sudan is sufficient to finish at least second in the group with the top two teams in each group progressing directly.

South Sudan are third on three points following their 1-0 win over Central African Republic a result that eliminated the latter.

There is still a provision of the two best third place teams also making the last eight with the Hippos guaranteed to be among those even if they lose.

South Sudan are well known opponents to the Hippos who they defeated 2-1 in the final of the Cecafa Zonal qualifier in December.

"I’ve always told people at the other tournaments that South Sudan is not a weak team. We have to fight tooth and nail and maintain our way of play. You just talk about South Sudan the players who are in the team are from different countries," Hippos head coach Jackson Mayanja warned after the Congo game.

His team has survived on moments of brilliance to win the opening two games rather than structural play as evidenced by goals from John Paul Dembe and Saidi Mayanja's finish after Ismail Mugulusi had done the spade work.

"We failed to control the game. That is where the problem arises. The game wasn’t so good. The players refused to play our style of play and we missed a number of chances so I would like to say Congo is a lucky team," Mayanja said of the game against Congo.

Mayanja could however also do with more decisiveness after failing to react until 14 minutes from time to make any substitution.

The Hippos will also have to address defensive concerns as they were consistently exposed at set pieces.