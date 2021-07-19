Kobs make slow start to Cecafa title defence

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

The Uganda Kobs will have to defeat Tanzania in their final Group A match to reach the semifinals of the Cecafa Challenge Cup.

This is after they played out a goalless draw with DR Congo in the opening g game played yesterday at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.

With each group comprising three teams, the Morley Byekwaso-coached side made a bright with captain Enoch Walusimbi crossing for Derrick Kakooza who side-footed wide.

But the early promise faded as DR Congo grew into the game and the Kobs resorted to long balls into the channel for the front three of Kakooza, Steven Mukwala and Julius Poloto.

Not good enough

Another teasing cross from Walusimbi five minutes into the second half had Congolese goalkeeper Efong Liyongo scrambling although Mukwala and Kakooza failed to take advantage.

The Kobs did, however, improve in the closing stages following a raft of substitutions but plenty of work remains for Byekwaso, whose side seemed bereft of ideas going forward.

Midfielders Karim Watambala and Bright Anukani (replaced injured Steven Sserwadda) both failed to get a hold of proceedings.

The starting XI included five graduates from the Hippos side that reached the Afcon Under-20 final in May.

