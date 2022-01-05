Kongolo ensnare Vipers, race open

It is getting ever-close and congested at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL)table. After taming Vipers’ venom yesterday at the Barifa Stadium, Livingston Mbabazi’s Arua Hill now have a well-meaning claim on the title decoration.

More hurting to the table leaders Vipers, the 1-0 defeat was orchestrated by their academy product Alfred Leku who effortlessly headed home unmarked on 11 minutes. With 29 points from 13 matches, Vipers are just one point above second-placed KCCA and three points off third-placed Express.

Like they did in the famous triumphs over URA and Express, the Kongolo were more aggressive against Vipers, showed early intent and bossed all aerial duels in the scorching Arua heat.

Mbabazi is greatly indebted by the splendid performance of his fit-again custodian Richard Anyama, who scooped the match gong for keeping Vipers at bay. Vipers were close to grabbing the leveller on 50 minutes when defender Bright Vuni almost connected into his own net but Anyama reacted faster to sweep the ball out into a corner.

“I have just returned from injury and missed seven games. The credit goes to the coach because when we lost against Bul (4-0) in the last match, he didn’t demoralise us but urged us to work harder,” Anyama revealed.

Vipers coach Roberto Oliviera’s desperate attempt to revert to long balls to get ineffectual forwards Yunus Sentamu and Ceaser Manzoki working turned futile after the hosts proved to be more suited at that approach. On 90 minutes, Vipers defender Livingston Mulondo was fortunate not to be sent off after he clumsily impeded Mugalu from advancing to the goal. The league debutants are now five points adrift of Vipers with one round of the first round left to play.

In Fort Portal, reigning league champions Express banked on Martin Kizza’s brace to earn a 2-0 victory that thrust them third on the table with 26 points from 14 matches.

KCCA’s chance to pounce

This afternoon at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium, Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA will welcome Mbarara City in a must-win match.

The 13-time league kings can leapfrog Vipers and go two points clear at the top if they can trounce Hussein Mbalangu’s Ankole Lions, placed 12th, that tend to fold on away assignments.

“Our character is intact. We have to do all that is possible to win at home and while doing that, we want to play to entertain our fans,” Byekwaso told Monitor.

Stars halt losing spell

At Kavumba Recreation Ground, Bright Stars picked up their second win of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over SC Villa.