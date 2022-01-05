Kongolo ensnare Vipers, race open

Big Game Hunter. Arua Hill coach Mbabazi once again showed his big-match temperament by defeating a giant - his third after wins against Express and URA. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Denis Bbosa Fred Mwambu  &  Elvis Senono

What you need to know:

  • Off Colour. Sam Timbe’s URA left the Gaddafi Arena cursing after what looked like a nailed win against Gaddafi United ended in a stalemate late on. URA keeper Nafian Arionzi had earlier saved a second minute penalty.

It is getting ever-close and congested at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL)table. After taming Vipers’ venom yesterday at the Barifa Stadium, Livingston Mbabazi’s Arua Hill now have a well-meaning claim on the title decoration.
More hurting to the table leaders Vipers, the 1-0 defeat was orchestrated by their academy product Alfred Leku who effortlessly headed home unmarked on 11 minutes. With 29 points from 13 matches, Vipers are just one point above second-placed KCCA and three points off third-placed Express.

