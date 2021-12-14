Kongolo feel like chicken today

This StarTimes Uganda Premier League season has already thrown up some memorable giant killings.

None more memorable than Arua Hill’s flattening of reigning kings Express and four-time winners URA.

This afternoon, it’s limping Villa’s turn into the den of the leopard with strong claws at the Barifa Stadium.

After falling 2-1 to another new entrant Gaddafi on Friday, Villa coach Petros Koukouras decried the “unfriendly” fixture pile that he says denies them time to recover after a game.

“Lately, we have had too many games in short period of time and the players are very tired. We have only 18 players available,” the Greek tactician said.

He knows the unpredictable and aggressive side Livingston Mbabazi’s Arua Hill can be and says they will try to measure up to the challenge.

“We know that they are a very strong team. They proved it since their very first game against Express. We know their strengths and their weaknesses. We try to prepare both mentally and tactically for the game,” he noted.

The 16-time league champions are 12th on the log with eight points from eight matches with a blockbuster tie against nemesis KCCA on Saturday lined up after the tedious Arua trip.

“We don’t speak about KCCA with the boys. We have a very important match against Arua Hills. We’ll talk about our next game after this one is over,” Koukouras, stressed.

Mutyaba boost

Villa are relieved to have Travis Mutyaba back to inject vigour and cutting edge into their attack.

Few teams find Barifa Stadium a fruitful hunting ground and Mbabazi’s deputy Sadiq Sempigi says they will make the home advantage count.

“Villa still have that big name which makes us believe it will be a battle. We’re inspired by the fact that we have already floored two big teams – Express and URA,” Sempigi said.

The Kongolo have 14 points and are seventh in the table.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Kongolo