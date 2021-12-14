Kongolo feel like chicken today

Talisman. The Jogoos desperately missed the industry and artistry of Mutyaba in their last outing and will look to the playmaker today. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

This StarTimes Uganda Premier League season has already thrown up some memorable giant killings. 
None more memorable than Arua Hill’s flattening of reigning kings Express and four-time winners URA.
This afternoon, it’s limping Villa’s turn into the den of the leopard with strong claws at the Barifa Stadium.
After falling 2-1 to another new entrant Gaddafi on Friday, Villa coach Petros Koukouras decried the “unfriendly” fixture pile that he says denies them time to recover after a game.

