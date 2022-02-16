Koukouras given Tooro ultimatum to save job

SC Villa Greek coach Petros Koukouras finds himself in a win or bust scenario this afternoon in Fort Portal when he takes on Tooro United.

Club vice president incharge of administration Muhammad Bazirengedde told Daily Monitor that they have run out of patience with Koukouras' insipid performances and left with one choice - letting him go.

"Since we came in, the welfare issues at the club were sorted out and we have even added on four signings but the dismal run remains the same.

"We gave him enough time to steady his ship and that ends with the Tooro United," Bazirengedde warned.

Villa are 12th on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 17 points from 17 matches heading into the must-win tie at Buhinga Stadium.

Koukouras believes an indifferent start to the second round can be halted if the players up their game.

"That (horrible spell) is something that has worried everyone in the team. We were very confident about the win against Bright Stars and we all got very hurt with the results. Now the matter is beyond tactics, it needs players with determination, a big heart and winning mentality.

"We put ourselves in that position and we have to pull ourselves out again. We must stay strong and keep fighting," he promised.

Blue Brigade: SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras speaks to his players during the off season. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO



Villa has lost to Vipers (3-1), Bright Stars (2-1) and drawn with UPDF (0-0) to press the pressure button.

Koukouras, yet to find a recognised starting XI or playing style, knows the end is nigh if things don't change - now.

"When you coach or you play for SC Villa there is always pressure. The more games we go without winning, the pressure is more but this is the nature of our job and we must handle it. We all know that the only way forward is a win against Tooro United," he asserted.

He takes on a Tooro United side rooted at the table basement but are now aroused by the arrival of his Villa Park predecessor Ibrahim Kirya - who may have a bone to pick.

They beat Onduparaka and drew with holders Express in their last two outings although they have eight points from 17 matches.

Resurgent Tooro

"We know that in the second round they will try to save their season and stay in the UPL. Despite us winning 4-0 in the first round, it was a tough game.

"They also have a few of our ex players who will try to prove a point. In order to win that game we have to do what we didn’t do in the previous games and utilize the chances we create in front of the goal," the 33-year-old tactician revealed.

Startimes Uganda Premier League

February 16 fixtures - 4pm

Tooro United vs. SC Villa, Buhinga