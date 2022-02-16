Koukouras given Tooro ultimatum to save job

SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Koukouras believes an indifferent start to the second round can be halted if the players up their game.

SC Villa Greek coach Petros Koukouras finds himself in a win or bust scenario this afternoon in Fort Portal when he takes on Tooro United.

