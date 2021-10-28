Koukouras’ long wait

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Petros Koukouras cuts a humble picture at Rubaga Martyrs High School playground, where SC Villa are training from.

His face breaks into a calm, reassuring smile, with his colleagues and players readying themselves for the grind. Kavumba is the Jogoos home ground for tomorrow’s clash with Police, their first in this season’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL), and one other match. Their confirmed season home ground, Njeru, will be hosting the Cecafa Women U20 tournament starting this weekend.

Working hard

Koukouras, 32, has been working hard since his unveiling last month. First there was the aborted elections, then Fufa’s embargo, which has since been provisionally lifted, on them for not fulfilling licencing requirements.

This is not what Koukouras signed up for, nor is it what he expected.

“Definitely not the kind I expected,” he smiled his answer through, adding with some touch of class, “but of course you’ve got to comply with the rules.

“And with Villa as the biggest club in Uganda, we should be the ones leading in this.”

Early uncertainty

The above notwithstanding, do Police come into this more prepared? Koukouras thinks so.

“They have a big advantage,” said the Greek, “They have played a cup game, they have already played two League matches.

“So they are more prepared. For us it wasn’t clear from the beginning. We were preparing but not playing.

“I was also looking forward to my first game in Uganda. The situation was more confusing than disappointing.

“And now with other teams playing, it was impossible to even get any serious friendly matches.

“But that is now out of the way and now we can’t wait to go on the field and play.”

Koukouras, who speaks fluent English, has already watched some games.

“Very competitive,” said the man who has strong footing in youth football having worked in his home country, China and some parts of Africa in that setting.

Exciting prospects

But a good mix of some experienced players and his exciting and promising youngsters like Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdallah Salim, Isma Mugulusi and Travis Mutyaba.

“I have already seen what they can do in training. It’s exciting. Many players have improved a lot, the injured are coming back.

“Majority of our players are U20, and a few experienced heads will help these youngsters. It’s a good combination. They all want to show what they can do.

“Of course they have a lot of enthusiasm, but we’ve got to manage it so that they don’t forget the tactics,” explained Koukouras.

Managing expectations

“Like I said, so far we have an idea about other clubs because we have watched them, but we don’t have many ideas about us in a match situation yet.

Koukouras reiterated his caution against pressuring his team.

“Personally,” he said, “I can handle the pressure. That’s why I’m here. And I want to win titles. “But most of these players are in the development stage. They have the potential to be the best in the country.

“For this season the focus is on handling these players well and taking one game at a time.”

He appreciates there is a lot of politics happening at his club currently but calls on Villa fans “to remain united. The playing body is not involved,” he assured.