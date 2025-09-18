Kovacevic turns Villa into trophy-hungry beasts

When Serbian tactician Zeljko Kovacevic walked through the gates of SC Villa on July 1 this year barely a week after his countryman Nemanja Milincic had slipped through the club’s fingers, many Villa faithful were skeptical.

Yet, within just two months, the gangly but amiable coach has transformed the 17-time Uganda Premier League champions into a fearless, possession-bossing, transition-quick, counter-attacking winning unit.

On Wednesday, in the Fufa Super 8 final at Kadiba Stadium, Mengo, Kovacevic’s men showed no respect for Hussein Mbalangu’s Caf Confederation Cup-bound Nec, out-fighting and out-thinking them in every department during a commanding 2-0 victory.

The goals came courtesy of new signing Ibrahim Kasinde - who broke the deadlock in the 44th minute after initiating a dazzling counterattack with Charles Lwanga before finishing with composure.

Substitute Reagan Mpande, doubled the lead late on with a deft redirection of David Owori’s free kick. Villa deservedly lifted their maiden Fufa Super Eight trophy and left a warning statement to their challengers.

For Kovacevic, this wasn’t just about lifting a preseason trophy. It was a statement: SC Villa are back and hungrier than ever.

Serbian charm

The Serbian has breathed new life into previously lacklustre players. Kasinde - who only months ago was trudging through uninspired spells at Bright Stars and Nec - now looks like a forward reborn.

Hassan Mubiru has rediscovered his bite in midfield, while Lwanga has become the glue in Villa’s attacking interplay.

Even Mpande, once viewed as an inconsistent luxury, came off the bench to kill the game.

Meanwhile, lauded names like Patrick Kakande (still frozen out due to contract wrangles), Sula Matovu (unused on the night), Anord Odong (thrown in late to shore up defence), and Elvis Ngonde (benched after returning from Chan duties) no longer define Villa’s destiny.

Under Kovacevic, reputation alone counts for little - form and hard work dictate who plays. SC Villa had hinted at this transformation when unveiling Kovacevic.

“His coaching career spans a period of over 12 years, and he prefers some of the best formations in the modern game. Zeljko’s unique understanding of the game is an exciting prospect for the Club and has no doubt that he will, in the fullness of time, turn around its fortunes and make it the best Club on the Continent,” the club statement stated in July.

On early evidence, the club’s bold prophecy might not be misplaced.

At Villa, Kovacevic became the fourth Serbian coach after Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, Zivojnov Srdjan, and Dusan Stojanovic.

He is also the seventh foreign tactician in the club’s rich history, joining the ranks of Englishman Geoff Hudson, Spaniard Antonio Flores, and Greek Petros Koukouras.

The comparison with Micho is inevitable—both have struck instant chords with players and fans alike.

Father figure

Ngonde gave an insider’s verdict on what makes Kovacevic tick.

“He has a fatherly figure. Teaches us his 4-3-3 diamond system on the board and training before the matches, encourages you when you make mistakes, and gives first-team slots on merit and hard work.

"Surely we are destined to win bigger trophies with him, starting with this season’s league trophy.” With Villa, Vipers, and Nec yet to commit to the new league format, uncertainty hangs in the air.