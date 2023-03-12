KQ all but seal title, yearn for more

Kampala Queens (KQ) goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro was stunning in goal as they beat Uganda Martyrs High School 1-0 in their Fufa Women Super League meeting in Lubaga on Saturday.

The win meant that KQ are now 15 points ahead of the grid with just as many points to play for the remainder of the 18-game season.

A point against Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals, who bounced back from two losses with a 1-0 win over She Corporate on Saturday, in a fortnight's time will be enough to secure the title for KQ. But the leaders want more.

"Our aim has been to finish the season unbeaten and that has only intensified now," coach Hamza Lutalo, said in the aftermath of the match where his side scored against the run of play, through Shamirah Nalugya's header from a corner, and had to defend resolutely for sustained periods at the start and at the end.

For now, Lutalo and his troupes shift attention to the Fufa Women Cup home tie against Tooro Queens and the coach has challenged his players to "show we can win both trophies."

In a season, where they have hardly faced any challenged bar the 1-all draw with Makerere over a week ago, their ambition cannot be curtailed.

After all, their chasers UMHS have conceded as many goals as the relegation threatened Rines SS and more than other drop zone candidates Lady Doves (12), She Corporate (15) and Makerere University (19).

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE



RESULTS

UMHS Lubaga 0-1 Kampala Queens

UCU Lady Cardinals 1-0 She Corporate

Lady Doves 1-1 Rines SS

Olila HS 0-1 Asubo-Gafford

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 Makerere University