KQ close in on Kawempe ahead of six-pointer

Kawempe Muslim were held to yet another draw in eastern Uganda in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

This time, Olila High School cancelled the defending champions out in a 0-0 draw in Soroti leaving them just two points clear at the top as at the same time far away in the west, Kampala Queens (KQ) was beating Lady Doves 1-0.

The goal, the only one scored on the day in four FWSL matches, came in the second minute of the match through Shamirah Nalugya to give new coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal his second win in as many matches.

Lady Doves seem to have lost momentum when Olila asked for postponement of their match three weeks ago. Doves, who looked like they would take the dark horses' role, have since lost two matches on the bounce; late to Kawempe and early KQ.

Kawempe and KQ are expected to lock horns in the Valley on November 30 and if they both stay unbeaten this weekend, then they could meet in a match where the winner takes control of the table.

Hardly any goals

However, there is a genuine concern about the dearth of goals in the league. In 41 matches, including one decided in the boardroom, we have witnessed just 65 goals (an average of 1.58 goals per match).

There have been 10 0-0 draws (almost a quarter of the fixtures) including three this past weekend; Wakiso Hill held She Maroons at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende as did Tooro Queens to She Corporate in Fort Portal. Even more worryingly is that out of the seven game weeks, six have witnessed at least one match end 0-0.

If you want to spin this from a defensive perspective, then you would say there have been 29 clean sheets (which is 35.4 percent of the available total).

Saved

The weekend was however saved some blushes on Sunday as Amus College and Uganda Martyrs Lubaga drew 2-2 in Kachumbala and Rines SS beat Makerere University 3-1 at home at Kabaka Kyabagu.

In Kachumbala, Martyrs’ Latifah Nakasi cancelled goals scored by Shayline Ikalakala and Shaylne Opisa (penalty) for the draw while in Wakiso, Patricia Nakato (penalty), Phiona Arach, and Jasmine Nalukwago scored for the home side with Zaina Namuleme netting for Makerere.

Fufa Women Super League

Results

Wakiso Hill 0-0 She Maroons

Lady Doves 0-1 Kampala Queens

Tooro Queens 0-0 She Corporate

Olila HS 0-0 Kawempe Muslim

Rines SS 3-1 Makerere University

Amus College 2-2 Uganda Martyrs HS

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kawempe Muslim 7 5 2 0 10 1 17

Kampala Queens 7 4 3 0 7 1 15

Rines SS 7 3 2 2 8 7 11

She Maroons 7 2 4 1 4 2 10

Amus College 7 2 3 2 10 9 9

Makerere University 7 2 3 1 6 5 9

Lady Doves 6 2 2 2 7 6 8

She Corporate 7 1 4 2 4 5 7

Uganda Martyrs 7 1 4 2 3 5 7

Olila HS 6 1 3 2 3 6 6

Wakiso Hill 7 0 4 3 2 12 4