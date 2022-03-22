KQ falter after She Maroons hold Corporate

Kampala Queens (KQ) sniffed blood from a shark but still failed to pounce as they were held to a draw at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja by struggling Fufa Women Super League defending champions Lady Doves on Sunday.

On Saturday, bottom dwellers She Maroons had held table leaders She Corporate to a 0-0 draw at Mubs in Nakawa.

Corporate, who were hoping to extend their lead to nine points, could only keep it at seven between them and their chasers KQ and UCU Lady Cardinals.

Even with Shamirah Nalugya on the bench with illness, KQ were expected to reduce the gap to four points ahead of their clash with Corporate in a fortnight.

“I don’t want to make excuses because we should have won but I leave it to the coaches to show us areas of improvement,” captain Zaina Namuleme said.

Their coach Hamza Lutalo blamed the “hot conditions” and the fact that they use their ‘home’ ground for a very limited time for the wastefulness that allowed the rebuild at Lady Doves that now includes two draws and one win in their last three games to continue.

Ironically, Doves’ slight improvement has coincided with Fufa’s suspension of their captain Riticia Nabbosa for slapping teammate and goalkeeper Agatha Adongo in their 2-1 loss to Corporate.

Relishing title race

Maroons coach Steven Ekidu believes the hard earned point is a bonus in their bid to take every game as a final.

Maroons are still level on five points with bottom-placed Rines SS after seven games. They have scored just twice but their defensive record is not as alarming having conceded only five times.

“We can score goals as we did in the last game (2-0 win over Rines) but we adopted this cautious approach for this game against the leaders,” Ekidu, who took over from Alex Sidi three weeks ago, said.

She Corporate, with 17 points, are still the team to beat this season but their struggles against the promoted sides are a concern. They have drawn 0-0 with both Rines and She Maroons and coach Hassan Isa believes it is mostly because “lower teams will always be pumped up to get morale boosting results.”

Isa is aware that they cannot afford to drop points more with KQ and UCU in pursuit, saying “Any mistake now could draw in more teams into the title race.”