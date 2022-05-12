KQ keep pace after letting in Nassuna’s century goal

Hasifah Nassuna finally bagged her 100th goal in the topflight league as her side Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals lost 2-1 away to title chasers Kampala Queens (KQ) at IUIU (Islamic University of Uganda) Kabojja yesterday.

The forward received the ball from almost 35 yards away from goal, looked up to see KQ goalkeeper Prima Mugidde off her line and fired home to net her 9th goal of the 2022 season.

However, KQ equalized almost immediately through Shamirah Nalugya’s 17th minute penalty after Fiona Atimaku handled the ball in the forbidden area.

The home side then left it late to win through Zainah Nandede’s effort and put UCU, who stuck on 21 points - 11 away from the leaders, out of the title race.

The result also means that KQ kept up with leaders She Corporate, who obliterated Olila High School 5-0 at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Nakawa.

Corporate’s commitment to going long and directed got them off to a brilliant start with Ronah Regina Nantege winning a penalty in the second minute that was converted by Favour Nambatya.

Grace Nassongo then forced Olila keeper Esther Akite to parry a rebound from corner into her own net for the home side’s second.

Substitute Noeline Namiiro made it 3-0 in the 65th minute then Nambatya completed her hattrick with a 70th minute header and a first time left foot connection with a bouncing long delivery two minutes later.

The hefty win took She Corporate top on goal difference while Nambatya now joins Nassuna and Olila’s Grace Aluka on nine league goals this term.

Ikwaput peels away

However, Fazila Ikwaput, now with 13 goals to her name, made a strong appeal to retaining the boot by hitting four past Tooro Queens in the Kitara derby in Masindi. The 4-0 win takes Doves within one point of 6th-placed Kawempe Muslim, on 18 points, while Tooro are now staring at relegation with just three games to wind up the season.

It did not help the now 9th-placed Tooro, on 12 points, that Rines beat bottom-placed She Maroons 1-0 in Wakiso to go eighth with 13 points.

Back to the title race, Kawempe’s 1-1 home draw with Uganda Martys High School (UMHS) Lubaga seems to have dented the latter’s title charge.

Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga, whose coach Rogers Nkugwa shockingly stepped down from his role hours to the trip to Kawempe, are now four points off the leaders after needing Shamusa Najjuma to score deep in the second half to cancel out Hadijah Nandago’s first half goal for Kawempe.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

Kla Queens 2-1 UCU Cardinals

She Corporate 5-0 Olila HS

Rines 1-0 She Maroons

Lady Doves 4-0 Tooro Queens