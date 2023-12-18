Kunihira finally leaves KQ for Tanzanian outfit

Margaret Kunihira passes off as a quiet character but is stubborn enough to get things going her way.

When she was leaving Kawempe Muslim in January last year, the winger took to her social media to declare her pending move away from the school and football club.

When Kampala Queens (KQ) acquired her services at the start of the 2022/23 season, they must have thought their push for professionalism would tame her. And they tried!

But that was until the end of the Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers for Cecafa region in August. After an unsuccessful campaign, where Kunihira was used as a bit-part player by coach Charles Ssenyange, she went back to her social media channels on August 31 and declared her contract was ending in two months. Days later, she declared herself a free agent adding that she had discussed with the club.

Behind the scenes, KQ worked tirelessly to show her she was still on their books and even maintained that stance publicly until Saturday when they announced that Kunihira and Grace Aluka had joined Tanzania side Ceasiaa Queens.

Clearing the air

Kunihira and her new club are yet to comment publicly about the move but KQ chief executive officer Meddie Ssengendo used a WhatsApp forum to clear the details surrounding the impasse to dispel the talk that the player had forced through a move.

“Last year, KQ agreed with all her players that have been at the team since 2022 to renew their contracts as they were expiring in February 2024.

Almost all of them agreed. Only Kuni referred us to her relative, who unfortunately refused as her daughter’s contract had a year to run.

So, since then, the club has had several discussions with the player and relative but all in vain. We definitely knew the player would soon or later leave the Palace and that is why we moved to replace her,” Ssengendo said.

The Tanzanian league is fast becoming the favourite destination for Ugandan players with Riticia Nabbosa and Joanita Ainembabazi among the top Ugandan recruits. Back home KQ are also trying to get their exiled striker Resty Nanziri off their books.