Kyabazinga Birthday: Uganda Cranes-Busoga friendly planned

Uganda Cranes will play a friendly Match with Busoga United on December 15 as the climax to the activities to celebrate the Kyabazinga of Busoga’s 36th birthday.

Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV recently resumed his role as the patron of Busoga United as the team undergoes a rebuild with new leadership.

The kingdom has chosen to use the game in line with their theme of ‘Developing Busoga through Sports and Culture’.

The second deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Noor Ahmed Osman confirmed to the press on Monday afternoon that the match will be played on the same day as the MTN Masaza Cup final.

“The Masaza Cup finals will start at 2pm, then the friendly match with the Uganda Cranes at 4pm,’’ Osman said.

Osman also confirmed that the Busoga United administration and players will be unveiled to the Kyabazinga and public officially on the same date.

The Minister for sports in Busoga Kingdom, Amin Bbosa confirmed that the semifinals will be played on November 23 at Bugembe stadium.

The third-place playoff will be played a week later, unlike previous times where it was played on the same day as the final.

The quarterfinals will be played between November 8 and 9.

Budiope-Bukono and Bugabula-Busiki will face off in the first quarterfinals and then the match-ups between Kigulu and Buzaaya and Butembe and Bunha close the business.

Fans will pay Shs2,000 using Momo Pay or Shs5,000 and Shs25,000 at the gate for normal and VIP.

MTN’s Regional Marketing Manager, Denis Harindimana, praised the Busoga Masaza Cup organization and hoped for a bigger crowd to attend the threefold celebrations on that day.

“We shall be there to support and we hope to have a wonderful celebration on that day and also a great final,’’ he said.

Busoga Masaza Cup

Quarterfinal fixtures

November 8

Budiope vs. Bukono

Bugabula vs. Busiki

November 9

Kigulu vs. Buzaaya

Butembe vs. Bunha

Semifinals – November 23

Third-place playoff – November 30