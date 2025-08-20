Kyaddondo coach resigns after on-field chaos

In a match defined by on-field drama and fan turmoil, Bugerere secured a 3-2 victory over Kyaddondo, a result that led to the immediate resignation of Kyaddondo's head coach, Meddy Nyanzi.

The game, played at a neutral venue at Bishop's SS Mukono due to last weekend's hooliganism in Buvuma, was a rollercoaster of emotions. Bugerere took an early lead through Henry Wamala, who pounced on a loose ball to beat the Kyaddondo goalkeeper. The home side's momentum continued when man-of-the-match David 'Overmars' Opio quickly doubled the lead.

This second goal, however, triggered a chaotic scene. Irate fans stormed the technical area, demanding that the coaches make "relevant replacements." The pitch invasion also saw supporters confronting the management, accusing them of failing to provide the team with proper facilitation.

The sudden disruption seemed to spark a fire in Kyaddondo, who fought back with two goals from Abasi Muluya and Enock Ssekatawa to level the score. Despite creating several more opportunities, Kyaddondo couldn't find a third. The deadlock was finally broken when Bugerere's Opio sealed the win from the penalty spot, securing all three points for his team.

A visibly frustrated Meddy Nyanzi announced his resignation immediately. Citing the fans' treatment of his players and technical staff, Nyanzi pointed to a broader issue: the team's leadership had breached his contract by failing to provide adequate facilitation for the players and staff. This lack of support, he said, had caused some players to miss training sessions.

"A team can only thrive when both the players and technical staff are supported and motivated. The current situation has made it impossible for me to deliver on my responsibilities,” Nyanzi said.

Henry Wamala scores Bugerere's opener against Kyaddondo in Mukono.

The win elevates Bugerere into second place in the Masengere Group, leapfrogging Mawokota. Undefeated Buweekula remains at the top with 16 points, while Bulemeezi sits in third. Kyaddondo, with just three games remaining, is now rooted at the bottom of the table with a mere six points.

Kyaggwe on a roll

Elsewhere in the competition, the Mawogola-Kabula match ended 1-0, Butambala lost 1-0 to Kyaggwe, and Kooki defeated Ssingo 2-1. Kooki's win strengthens their chances of securing a spot in the quarterfinals as one of the best losers.

The surprise story of the season continues to be Buluuli, who now top Bulange Group with 14 points after a 2-1 win over Ssese. Their remarkable run includes home and away victories against defending champions Buddu, who are now third with nine points after a 1-1 draw against Gomba. The five-time record champions Gomba, are now mathematically out of contention for the season.

In Muganzirwazza Group, Kyaggwe remains unbeaten at the top with 15 points. Ssingo holds onto second place with 10 points despite suffering their first loss of the season to Kooki. Butambala's struggles continue, leaving them winless with just five points from seven games.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Busiro 0-1 Busujju

Gomba 1-1 Buddu

Buluuli 2-1 Ssese

Buvuma 0-1 Bulemeezi

Bugerere 3-2 Kyaddondo

Buweekula 1-0 Mawokota

Butambala 0-1 Kyaggwe

Kooki 2-1 Ssingo