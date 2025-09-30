Kyaggwe, Buweekula have one leg in semis

The 2025 Masaza Cup quarter-finals kicked off with a flurry of action, leaving three counties with a vital advantage going into the return legs.

Kyaggwe secured the most comfortable lead, dispatching Ssese 2-0 at home in Mukono. David Mugalu broke the deadlock in the 20th minute and James Matege sealed the victory with a stunning strike in the 88th minute.

Kyaggwe coach, Simon Peter Mugerwa, whose side were losing finalists last year, is determined not to squander the first-leg edge.

"Two-nil is a good foundation, but nothing is decided yet. We played with a champion's mentality and got the job done. The key now is composure; we will not let this advantage slip away in the return leg," Mugerwa said.

Despite the loss, Ssese coach Edirisa Walusimbi remains hopeful about the return leg on Saturday at Lutoboka.

Ssese, who finished bottom of their group last year, are aiming to at least match their 2021 quarter-final performance.

"It's only half-time in the tie. We struggled defensively, but we are a different animal at home. Two goals is a challenge, but it's a gap we can definitely overturn with the passionate support of our fans," he said.

In another thrilling encounter, Bugerere claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over 2011 champions Buluuli. Mike Katumwa and Osman Mayanja were on target for Bugerere, while Okello Levis Barasa grabbed a crucial away goal for Buluuli.

Buluuli head coach Nasibu Mukasa is banking on that away goal to keep the tie alive.

"That away goal is a massive motivation for us. We're going back to the drawing board to fix the defensive errors, and I have faith that we can turn this deficit around in the second leg," Mukasa said.

Elsewhere, Buweekula secured a win, overcoming Busujju 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from Shafiq Ssonko. Buweekula is desperate to break a recurring curse after losing five semi-finals in recent years. They will be looking to confirm their semi-final spot in the return leg in Mubende.

Battle of heavyweights

The most anticipated tie of the weekend ended in a goalless draw, with three-time champions Mawokota locking horns with two-time winners Ssingo.

The result means everything is to play for in the return leg on Sunday in Mityana. Mawokota will be hoping for a repeat of their 2013 success, where they defeated Ssingo in the final 1-0. The winner of this heavyweight clash will surely be considered a top contender for the title.

The tournament's grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo.

Masaza Cup

Results

Bugerere 2-1 Buluuli

Busujju 0-1 Buweekula

Mawokota 0-0 Ssingo