Kyaggwe fans protest delay in hearing petition

Kyaggwe fans are turning to the streets to demand justice in the Masaza Cup. As the tournament inches toward its grand finale on Saturday, supporters of the Mukono-based side are furious that their petition against Buweekula remains unheard.

A group of fans have organised a protest that will begin in Mukono Town before marching to Bulange, Mengo and the Buganda Sports Office. They intend to deliver their concerns directly to Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, hoping Buganda Kingdom’s leadership will intervene before the final is played on Saturday.

Their frustration stems from Kyaggwe’s semi final elimination at the hands of Buweekula. The two sides played to a 1-1 aggregate draw across both legs, but Buweekula prevailed 4-3 on penalties at Bishop SS Ground, earning a spot in Saturday’s final at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo.

Kyaggwe insist the result should not stand.

In a petition to the Masaza Cup Organizing Committee (MCOC), Kyaggwe claim Buweekula fielded an ineligible player, forward Shafik Ssonko, who wore shirt 9 in the decisive fixture. According to the complaint signed by Kyaggwe Secretary General Fred Mpanga, the player was registered using documents bearing the name “Ssonko Shafrick,” including a National Identification Number (NIN) indicating a date of birth of January 4, 2010.

That would make him under 16, contravening Masaza Cup rules that clearly state no player below 16 may feature in the competition.

Ssonko has been one of Buweekula’s brightest sparks. He scored the only goal as they eliminated defending champions Bulemeezi in the quarterfinals and was named man of the match that day. There are claims his school may have altered his paperwork to ensure he remains eligible for post-primary competitions next season.

The delay in handling the matter has sparked rising agitation ahead of Saturday’s final.

Humal Baganzi, a vocal supporter leading the march, questioned the apparent silence from organisers.

“How can a petition involving such a serious allegation take this long when the final is on Saturday? If they cannot give us justice on time, we are ready to boycott the third-place play-off. We cannot compete as if everything is normal when our complaint is being ignored” Baganzi said.

In response to the growing disquiet, Hannington Musoke, the Principal Sports Officer at Buganda Kingdom, urged patience.

“Communication to the concerned parties will be issued as soon as possible through our official channels,” Musoke told Daily Monitor, assuring supporters the issue is being reviewed.

Meanwhile, finalists Ssingo wait in the wings after edging Bugerere in the other semifinal. They hunt a third Masaza Cup title, hoping the showdown will not be overshadowed by such drama.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Saturday November 1, 2025

Final: Ssingo vs Buweekula, 3pm

Third-place play-off

Kyaggwe vs Bugerere, 12pm