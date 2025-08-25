Kyaggwe into quarters, Gomba out

The Airtel Masaza Cup is heading for an exhilarating finish as teams battle for the remaining quarterfinal spots. With Kyaggwe already booking their place in the knockout stage, the final two rounds of group matches will be a nail-biting affair.

Kyaggwe's qualification comes after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mawogola, with Marvin Busuulwa's 80th-minute penalty sealing their spot on Sunday Bishop’s SS Mukono grounds.

Despite the win, coach Simon Mugerwa remains cautious, emphasising the importance of staying focused.

"We have had very tough opponents throughout but the winning mentality of the players stood out. We now enter a more difficult phase as one game can determine your whole season. I will ask my players to remain focused on the road ahead," Mugerwa said.

Mugerwa's caution is well-founded. Kyaggwe will host Ssingo, who are desperate for a win to overtake Kooki for second place in the Muganzirwazza group. A win for Ssingo, coupled with a Kooki loss to Mawogola, would secure their automatic qualification.

Qualification scenarios

The quarterfinal stage will feature the top two teams from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-place finishers.

Buluuli and Busujju have already secured their spots from the Bulange Group, while Buweekula and Bugerere are in from the Masengere Group. In the Muganzirwazza Group, Kyaggwe is in, and the second spot is a two-horse race between Kooki and Ssingo.

The two "best loser" spots will be filled by the two teams with the best records among the third-place finishers.

Mawokota currently has 12 points with a goal difference of +3, while Ssese also has 12 points but a goal difference of -1. Kooki sits in third place in their group with 12 points and a goal difference of -2, while Ssingo has 11 points and a goal difference of +3.

Kyaggwe fans jubilate after the final whistle. Kyaggwe, who are last year's losing finalists, beat Mawogola 1-0 to seal the place in the quarters.

This sets up a number of potential scenarios depending on the final weekend's results.

For instance, if both Kooki and Ssingo win, Kooki would finish second in their group with 15 points, while Ssingo would take one of the best loser spots with 14 points, bumping Ssese out of the running.

Woeful Gomba, Buddu

While some teams are celebrating, others are facing a harsh reality. Five-time champions Gomba have been eliminated after a shock 1-0 loss to Ssese. This is a massive disappointment for a team that had high hopes and made significant recruitments at the beginning of the season.

The defending champions, Buddu, are also in a precarious position. After losing 1-0 to Busiro, they must now beat Ssese in the weekend game to have any chance of making it to the knockouts. If Buddu loses, their season will be over, leaving the title open for a new champion to be crowned.

Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Kyaddondo 5-0 Buvuma

Kabula 0-1 Kooki

Ssese 1-0 Gomba

Kyaggwe 1-0 Mawogola

Mawokota 1-0 Bulemeezi

Busujju 0-0 Buluuli

Buddu 0-1 Busiro

Bugerere 2-1 Buweekula

Ssingo 1-1 Butambala

UPCOMING GAMES

Kabula vs Butambala, Bakijjulula

Ssese vs Buddu, Lutoboka

Buweekula vs Buvuma, Mubende NTC

Mawokota vs Bugerere, Bahamas

Bulemeezi vs Kyaddondo, Kasana

Kyaggwe vs Ssingo, Bishop's SS

Buluuli vs Busiro, Migyeera

Mawogola vs Kooki, Ssaza Grounds

Gomba vs Busujju, Kabulassoke

Standings

Bulange

P W D L F A PTS

Buluuli 8 4 3 1 8 3 15

Busujju 8 4 3 1 8 5 15

Ssese 8 4 0 4 7 8 12

Buddu 8 2 3 3 5 7 9

Busiro 8 2 2 4 5 8 8

Gomba 8 1 3 4 5 7 6





Masengere

P W D L F A PTS

Buweekula 8 5 1 2 12 5 16

Bugerere 8 3 5 0 9 6 14

Mawokota 8 3 3 2 6 3 12

Kyaddondo 8 2 3 3 10 7 9

Bulemeezi 8 2 2 4 2 6 8

Buvuma 8 1 2 5 3 15 5





Muganzirwazza

P W D L F A PTS

Kyaggwe 8 5 3 0 9 2 18

Kkooki 8 3 3 2 8 10 12

Ssingo 8 2 5 1 6 3 11

Kabula 8 1 5 2 5 6 8

Butambala 8 0 6 2 4 6 6