Kyaggwe into quarters, Gomba out
What you need to know:
Kyaggwe's qualification comes after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mawogola, with Marvin Busuulwa's 80th-minute penalty sealing their spot on Sunday Bishop’s SS Mukono grounds.
The Airtel Masaza Cup is heading for an exhilarating finish as teams battle for the remaining quarterfinal spots. With Kyaggwe already booking their place in the knockout stage, the final two rounds of group matches will be a nail-biting affair.
Despite the win, coach Simon Mugerwa remains cautious, emphasising the importance of staying focused.
"We have had very tough opponents throughout but the winning mentality of the players stood out. We now enter a more difficult phase as one game can determine your whole season. I will ask my players to remain focused on the road ahead," Mugerwa said.
Mugerwa's caution is well-founded. Kyaggwe will host Ssingo, who are desperate for a win to overtake Kooki for second place in the Muganzirwazza group. A win for Ssingo, coupled with a Kooki loss to Mawogola, would secure their automatic qualification.
Qualification scenarios
The quarterfinal stage will feature the top two teams from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-place finishers.
Buluuli and Busujju have already secured their spots from the Bulange Group, while Buweekula and Bugerere are in from the Masengere Group. In the Muganzirwazza Group, Kyaggwe is in, and the second spot is a two-horse race between Kooki and Ssingo.
The two "best loser" spots will be filled by the two teams with the best records among the third-place finishers.
Mawokota currently has 12 points with a goal difference of +3, while Ssese also has 12 points but a goal difference of -1. Kooki sits in third place in their group with 12 points and a goal difference of -2, while Ssingo has 11 points and a goal difference of +3.
This sets up a number of potential scenarios depending on the final weekend's results.
For instance, if both Kooki and Ssingo win, Kooki would finish second in their group with 15 points, while Ssingo would take one of the best loser spots with 14 points, bumping Ssese out of the running.
Woeful Gomba, Buddu
While some teams are celebrating, others are facing a harsh reality. Five-time champions Gomba have been eliminated after a shock 1-0 loss to Ssese. This is a massive disappointment for a team that had high hopes and made significant recruitments at the beginning of the season.
The defending champions, Buddu, are also in a precarious position. After losing 1-0 to Busiro, they must now beat Ssese in the weekend game to have any chance of making it to the knockouts. If Buddu loses, their season will be over, leaving the title open for a new champion to be crowned.
Masaza Cup
Weekend results
Kyaddondo 5-0 Buvuma
Kabula 0-1 Kooki
Ssese 1-0 Gomba
Kyaggwe 1-0 Mawogola
Mawokota 1-0 Bulemeezi
Busujju 0-0 Buluuli
Buddu 0-1 Busiro
Bugerere 2-1 Buweekula
Ssingo 1-1 Butambala
UPCOMING GAMES
Kabula vs Butambala, Bakijjulula
Ssese vs Buddu, Lutoboka
Buweekula vs Buvuma, Mubende NTC
Mawokota vs Bugerere, Bahamas
Bulemeezi vs Kyaddondo, Kasana
Kyaggwe vs Ssingo, Bishop's SS
Buluuli vs Busiro, Migyeera
Mawogola vs Kooki, Ssaza Grounds
Gomba vs Busujju, Kabulassoke
Standings
Bulange
P W D L F A PTS
Buluuli 8 4 3 1 8 3 15
Busujju 8 4 3 1 8 5 15
Ssese 8 4 0 4 7 8 12
Buddu 8 2 3 3 5 7 9
Busiro 8 2 2 4 5 8 8
Gomba 8 1 3 4 5 7 6
Masengere
P W D L F A PTS
Buweekula 8 5 1 2 12 5 16
Bugerere 8 3 5 0 9 6 14
Mawokota 8 3 3 2 6 3 12
Kyaddondo 8 2 3 3 10 7 9
Bulemeezi 8 2 2 4 2 6 8
Buvuma 8 1 2 5 3 15 5
Muganzirwazza
P W D L F A PTS
Kyaggwe 8 5 3 0 9 2 18
Kkooki 8 3 3 2 8 10 12
Ssingo 8 2 5 1 6 3 11
Kabula 8 1 5 2 5 6 8
Butambala 8 0 6 2 4 6 6
Mawogola 8 1 2 5 2 7 5