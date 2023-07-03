Kyaggwe makes strong start, sets sights on title

Kyaggwe Ssaza football team began their Airtel Masaza Cup campaign with a powerful performance, claiming an impressive 4-1 victory against Buluuli at Bishop's SS School in Mukono on Sunday.

Right from the first whistle, Kyaggwe quickly took control by securing an early lead, setting the tone for their impressive performance in the well-attended game.

Kyaggwe surged ahead as Yusufu Mukhwana confidently converted a penalty, awarded after Buluuli goalkeeper Enock Kibuuka was deemed to have committed a foul against the run of play.

Mukwana quickly added another goal following a defensive mix-up, securing a 2-0 advantage within the opening 20 minutes.

Asaph Segujja pulled one back for the visitors just before halftime, but it served as a motivator for Kyaggwe to build on in the second half.

Despite Buluuli's numerous runs on the right wing, they failed to convert their opportunities into goals, thanks in large part to the heroic efforts of Kyaggwe's goalkeeper, Khassim Hafizi, who made two crucial point-blank saves.

Mubarak Mitala, a second-half substitute for Kyaggwe and the MVP of the Airtel Rising Stars finals in 2019 with Rays of Grace, extinguished any hopes Buluuli had with a composed finish from a perfectly timed cross delivered by Rajab Asiku. His goal solidified Kyaggwe's advantage, extinguishing Buluuli's hopes.

Andrew Odong, who has been acquired from Nebbi Central, sealed the win with a clean finish from yet another Asiku cross, securing a comprehensive victory for hosts.

Buluuli coach Joseph Mubiru did not mince his words when assessing his team's performance, placing blame on a lack of concentration in crucial areas, particularly the defensive line.

"We paid the price for our errors near the box. It's impossible to win when you make such mistakes," said Mubiru, acknowledging that his defenders played a significant role in the goals conceded by his team.

Meanwhile, Kyaggwe's head coach, William Kyeswa, expressed his satisfaction with his team's positive start, emphasising the importance of setting the right tone from the beginning.

However, Kyeswa acknowledged that many of his players are relatively inexperienced, as this is their first season.

"The players showed signs of nerves. Many of them are in their first season but they will need to mature quickly," Kyeswa said.

Currently, Kyaggwe are joint top of the Masengere Group with three points and a superior goal difference, sharing the position with Buddu, Kyaddondo, and Buweekula, all of whom secured victories in their opening matches.

Kyaggwe have now set the ambitions of lifting the trophy, as they aim to surpass their semi-final finish in 2016 and make history this year.

Greg Kikomeko, the team manager, assured fans that Kyaggwe has assembled a squad capable of winning the championship.

The team's success on the field was mirrored by a significant financial achievement, as Kyaggwe amassed their largest gate collection, amounting to Shs13m. Generous contributions totaling Shs3.3m were also received ahead of the upcoming matches against Kooki and Buddu.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Results

Busujju 1-1 Buvuma

Mawogola 1-0 Kabula

Gomba 1-0 Ssese

Buddu 2-0 Kooki

Kyaddondo 0-1 Buweekula

Kyaggwe 4-1 Buluuli

Ssingo 2-0 Bugerere